SLIDESHOW: Sportsfile pictures of the year 2018 contain some Limerick magic
We here at the Limerick Leader are incredibly lucky to work with the award winning photography agency, Sportsfile
Above is a slideshow of their favourite sports pictures of the year for 2018, which include Limerick athletes.
Thankfully there are some real crackers in there of our Limerick sporting heroes and here is to 2019 and many many more moments of Limerick sporting magic
For more from Sportsfile click here:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on