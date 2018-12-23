SLIDESHOW: Limerick athletes to the fore at National Cross Country in Meath

National Juvenile Uneven XC championships and National novice

Navan Racecourse was the venue for the National XC juvenile uneven and novice championships.

Novice Men

Sean Doyle of An Brú came 4th overall in a competitive and big field of runners. Eoghan Beary of Dooneen was 18th overall.



U-11 girls

Limerick AC were represented by Rosie Hickey, Abbey Yelverton, Sarah O’Halloran and Orlaith Grimes. Dooneen AC had 5 athletes – Sophia Meaney, Samantha Tenzer, Aimee Butler, Catherine McCutcheon and Aisling O’Sullivan. Meabh Purtill sustained an injury the week before and was unable to compete. The girls were not in the medals on this occasion but ran well over a hilly and testing course.



U-15 girls

Dooneen were represented by 4 athletes and they came 4th overall in the team standings. Maria Campbell was first home followed by Sarah Butler, Sarah Hosey and Sarah Dunne.



Races at the weekend

Mungret and UL Boathouse hosted the Parkruns at the weekend and many club athletes took the opportunity to take part. At Mungret, Martin Carey was first home followed by JP O’Sullivan and Richard Long. Joanne McGlinchy, Mary O’Shaughnessy and Mary Hanley were first three women. The Boathouse saw Mark Whelan home first with Donnacha O’Dalaigh and Barry Storan behind. Julia Donovan Sinead Walsh and Amy Walsh were first women home.

2019 season of training

Senior training at West Limerick AC continues each Tuesday evening at 7pm on the Astro turf in the Desmense Newcastle West. New members always welcome.

Ger Cremin has been appointed as the new adult head coach and he will begin in the New Year.

West Limerick AC training will be geared towards the County 4 mile and Munster 4 mile championship races in particular. Juvenile training for West Limerick is on Tuesday evening at the astro turf at the Demesne, Newcastlewest at 6pm Tuesday and in the community centre on Thursday evening.

Dooneen AC training with Joe Chawke will start at the earlier time of 6.15pm from this week onwards. Juvenile training with Dooneen AC continues on Monday night at 7pm in Crescent Comprehensive, Thursday at 6.30pm at the same venue.

Track training then at 10am on Saturday mornings and relay training on Sunday at 9am at UL track.

Events

There are many Christmas events taking place including the County Board 10k on St Stephen’s day. Starting at Caherdavin Community centre at 11.30am.

Christmas Day will also have a number of Goal Mile events taking place across the county including one at Ballybrown Resource Centre at 12 noon on Christmas Day.

The following week, Limerick Country Club host the New Year’s day annual 5 mile race starting at the Country Club, Meelick at 2pm. €15 entry fee.

The Tom Walsh Memorial Caherconlish 10k is taking place on the 6th January starting at Caherconlish Community Hall. Registration on the day.

Park Run continues as usual this Saturday morning in UL and Mungret Park at 9.30. The UL run starts at the Boathouse and the Mungret run starts up near the car park at the top of the park. Park Run is a free timed 5k event which takes place every Saturday at 9.30am.

Runners, walkers, buggies, dogs on leads etc., are all welcome. If you don't have a barcode you can register for free at parkrun.ie/register/ and more information is available at parkrun.ie/limerick/.ie

For more see #LLSport on social media platforms.