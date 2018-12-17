SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer weekend round up

Premier League

Charleville 3

Regional Utd 7



REGIONAL took over third spot in the Premier League on Saturday evening when after a high scoring encounter they saw off Charleville at the Co Cork venue.

The home side took the lead through Shane Dillon but former Nenagh player Ciaran O’Reilly, a shrewd signing, opened his Regional account with the equaliser.

Kieran O’Connell put the Dooradoyle side in front before the break but early in the second half Dillon scored his second to level.

Pat O’Callaghan again gave Charleville the lead and a shock looked on the cards before Clyde O’Connell scored to make it 3-3.

The equaliser seemed to knock the stuffing out of the home side and Regional upped the temp adding another four goals without reply.

Ciaran O'Reilly and Kieran O'Connell both claimed second goals while Evan Cusack and Stephen Keeley made up the tally.

Charleville: David Paranach; Eoin Clifford; Jason O'Hara; William Dillon; John O'Driscoll; Shane Connolly; Gary Ward; Pat O'Callaghan; Charlie Baker; Marty Foley; Shane Dillon. Subs: Donal O'Connell; Pat Aherne; Tony Curtin; Liam Campbell.

REGIONAL UTD: Rob Shier; Jack Molyneaux; Jack Lynch; Clyde O'Connell; Ian Hughes; Evan Cusack; Kieran O'Connell; Willie Griffin; Tom Frawley; Ciaran O'Reilly; Sean McSweeney. Subs: Stephen Keeley; Kevin Walsh; Darren Butler.

Carew Park 0 Pike Rovers 10

CAREW Park, fielding most of their Youth Division Three side proved no match for a rampant Pike Rvs XI.

Former Carew favourite Jonathan Grant was top scorer with six goals, bringing his tally for 20 games to 35 goals.

Another former Carew player Darragh Rainsford bagged a hat trick after Paddy O'Malley had given Pike a first minute lead.

The result closes the gap on leaders to four points with the Hoops having played a game less.

Carew Park: Jeffery O'Callaghan; Robert Curtin; William Moran; Denis Brophy; Pat McCarthy; Adam Dore; Reece Moran; David Power; Jack Liddy; Joe O'Callaghan; Jeffery Dore. Subs: Ryan Hehir; Nathan Benn

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Jonathan Hannafin; Eddie O'Donovan; Adam Lipper; Paddy O'Malley; Conor Kavanagh; Shane Walsh; Darragh Rainsford; Steve McGann; Jonathan Grant., Subs: Jason Mullins.



Geraldines 1 Fairview Rgs 2

THE local derby in Garryowen between Geraldines and Fairview produced an entertaining if rather low key affair with the visitors posting a 2-1 win.

Geraldines took an early lead when Shane Byrnes’ back heel from close range was saved by Mike Costelllo before Karl Turner blasted in from the rebound.

The visitors were back on level terms before the break when James Fitzgerald fired in through a crowded goalmouth to beat Evan Moloney.

Geraldines had to play the second half with ten players following a second yellow card for Clifton Carey and as the game wore on the effect told as Fairview piled on the pressure.

They got their breakthrough ten minutes from time when Reece Healy was allowed tee up before firing in from the edge of the box.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Clifton Carey; Shane Cox; Thomas O'Grady; Cian Byrnes; Christy O'Neill; Donie Curtin; George Daffy; Shane Byrne; Dean McNamara; Karl Turner. Subs: Morgan Clancy; Ross Mitchell; Bobby Tier.

Fairview Rgs: Michael Costello; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; Josh Considine; Paul Danaher; Adam Frahill; AJ O'Connor; Ross Mann; James Fitzgerald; Robbie Kelleher; Thomas Byrnes. Subs: Clive Healy; Reece Healy; Conor McCormack; Josh O'Rahilly.

Oscar Traynor Trophy



Galway District League 2 Limerick District League 0



LIMERICK District League’s job of trying to capture the Oscar Traynor Trophy were made more difficult on Wednesday evening when they fell 2-0 to their Galway counterparts in Terryland.

Limerick had chances to have won the game but also needed a top class showing from John Mulready to keep out the westerners.

The game seemed to be heading for a scoreless draw when the home side struck with seven minutes remaining.

A long kick out by keeper TJ Forde was not dealt with by the Limerick defence and Enda Curran raced through to finish. Limerick went all out for the equaliser but conceded a second in the dying minutes through Darren Creamer.

Limerick DL: John Mulready, Danny O'Neill, Ryan O'Doherty, Darragh Carroll, Aidan Hurley, Tom Clarke, Lee O'Mara, Niall Hanley, Shane Clarke, Kevin Barry, Adrian Power, Subs: Aled Harkin, Dylan Kelly Higgins, Andy Murphy, Keith Mawdsley, Conor Lynch.



Round-Up



NEWPORT got the perfect workout for their upcoming FAI Junior Clash when they hit Granville for six on Sunday. The win pushes the Tipperary side to joint second in the table with Hill Celtic. Goalscorers were Christy Doyle 2, Dave Kennedy 2, Elliot Slattery and Kalem Harte.

Knockainey made it four wins from their last five games when they beat Geraldines in Rathuard.

Joe McNamara was on target for the home side but goals from Nick Hayes, Eamon Carew and Dinny Aherne won the ponts.

Mungret Regional will finish the year top of Division 2B following their impressive win over Aisling C on Sunday.

With Pallasgreen not in action Mungret took full advantage to push three points clear.

John McDonagh 2, Jakub Cieloch, Stephen Scanlon, Conor O’Leary and John McManus were on the mark for the winners.

Division 3A leaders Kilmallock suffered their first league defeat of the season going down 1-0 to a rising Boro B side. Colin Broe scored the only goal of the game for Darren Molloy’s side.

Two teams chasing the leaders played out an exciting 3-3 draw in UL when Wembley Rvs welcomed Castle Utd . Gary Joyce scored twice for Wembley with Dave Egan also netting.

Meanus beat Abbey Rvs with a bit to spare thanks to scores from Gary O'Connell 3, Nigel Roche 2, Mike Punch, Aidan Meade, Brian Sexton and Timmy O'Sullivan.

Mike Aherne scored his sixth in six games to give Aisling D a share of the spoils at Knockainey.

In the Under 17 Leagues Aisling hold onto top spot after a big win over Nenagh thanks to goals from Aidan Walker 3, Caimin Ayers, Eoghan Burke, Donnacha O'Dailigh, Tom Ryan and Ronan O'Dwyer.

Jack O’Carroll scored for Newport but they fell 5-1 to second placed Fairview Rgs while in Division Two Kilfrush hit Corbally Utd with scores from Shane O'Donoghue 4, Eamon Carew, Matt O'Connor and Josh Dineen.