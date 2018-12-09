Ballynanty lose out in Cup as Pike Rovers and Fairview Rangers draw in league

FAI Junior Cup

Muirhevna Mor 2

Ballynanty Rvs 1

There was late heartbreak for Ballynanty Rvs in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday when they crashed out of the competition, going down 2-1 to Muirhevna Mor in Dundalk.

The Blues looked like making it five Limerick teams in the last 32 when Kevin Nolan’s goal had them in front seven minutes from the end.

However the home side struck to equalise seven minutes from time and before Balla could even recover their composure Brendan Hughes stuck again with two minutes remaining to put the Northerners through to the next round.

Ballynanty Rvs; Stephen McNamara, Dan Lucey, Kenneth Meehan, Dermot Fitzgerald, Darragh Hughes, Derek Daly, Michael Guerin, Keith Colbert, Eddie Byrnes, Jason Hughes, Kevin Nolan

Jack Tuohy Cup

Pike Rvs 1

Regional Utd 0

Pike Rvs showed all their experience to advance in the Tuohy Cup against a fancied Regional Utd XI at Jackman Park.

The Dooradoyle side were winning rave reviews for their performances over the last couple of months but on Thursday they came up against a vastly more experienced side with the know-how to get the required result and came a cropper.

It was a very subdued opening 45 minutes from Regional who only showed glimpses of the attacking threat they possess.

Part of the reason was a stout Pike Rvs defence with Wayne Colbert slotting back in seamlessly after injury.

It proved a tentative start to proceedings with the first chance of note when Jonathan Grant broke clear of the Regional defence, denied by a fine block by keeper Rob Shier.

The only goal of the game arrived midway through the half when Grant knocked the ball back for Colin Daly to tee up Shane Walsh with a low drive from the edge of the area that whizzed to the back of the net.

The Regional keeper came to his side’s rescue again ten minutes from the break, standing tall to block a chipped effort by Darragh Rainsford after an impressive build up.

After the break Colin Daly forced a good save from Shier while at the other end a Conor Kavanagh block, at point blank range, denied Sosuke Kimura an equaliser.

As the game raced towards a finish, Regional piled on the pressure but the closest they came was a back post header by Jack Lynch that just missed the target.

For their reward Pike will now take on Fairview or Nenagh in the semi finals of the competition.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Jonathan Hannafin; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Darragh Rainsford; Shane Walsh; Conor Kavanagh; Colin Daly; Jonathan Grant; Paddy O'Malley. Subs: Adam Lipper; Brian O'Callaghan; Pat Mullins

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Tom Frawley; Alan Murphy; Clyde O'Connell; Jack Lynch; Pat McDonagh; Kieran O'Connell; Ross Fitzgerald; Sosuke Kimura; Sean McSweeney; Willie Griffin. Subs: Declan Cusack; Evan Cusack

Premier League

Fairview Rgs 2

Pike Rovers 2

Not for the first time this season Fairview proved a bogey side for title chasing Pike Rvs when the sides played out a 2-2 draw in a wind and rain swept Fairgreen on Sunday.

The home side will be disappointed they did not take full points as they squandered a two goal lead to ten men conceding twice in the last 12 minutes.

A lively looking Fairview took an early lead when Robbie Kelleher took advantage of a ball watching defence to volley home from an acute angle.

Minutes before that opener Mike Costello made a stunning save to deny Jonathan Grant but in truth a lack lustre Pike XI struggled to find their way in the opening half.

Pike continued to press the self destruct button when Gary Neville, while waiting for a ball to run into his area, was outwitted by ‘View wide-man James Fitzgerald who nipped in to score in an empty net.

Just before the break Fitzgerald could have had a second when set up by Thomas Byrnes but fired wide from close range.

The second half continued in much the same vein until 15 minutes from time when Colin Daly received his marching orders.

It was only from this juncture that Pike produced the passion which one would expect from them. They pulled one back when Shane Walsh’s delivery was headed home by Paddy O'Malley.

With their tails up, the Hoops grabbed a share of the spoils when Darragh Rainsford struck a sweet free kick beyond the reach of Costello into the top corner.



Fairview Rgs: Michael Costello; Liam Byrnes; Jamie Enright; Paul Danaher; Josh Considine; Adam Frahill; AJ O'Connor; Robbie Kelleher; Ross Mann; Thomas Byrnes; James Fitzgerald. Subs: John Mullane; Josh O'Rahilly; Kaylan O'Loughlin; Conor McCormack; Reece Healy

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Shane Walsh; Jonathan Hannafin; Eddie O'Donovan; Wayne Colbert; Colin Daly; Conor Kavanagh; Paddy O'Malley; Steve McGann; Jonathan Grant; Darragh Rainsford. Subs: Adam Lipper; Pat Mullins



Janesboro 2

Aisling Annacotty 1

League Leaders and current Champions, Janesboro increased their lead at the top of the table to seven points over Pike Rvs, thanks to a hard earned win over Aisling on Sunday.

Shane Clarke gave ‘Boro the lead when he headed in a good cross from Adrian Power and they doubled their lead when Kevin Barry opened his account heading in Ryan Doherty’s cross.

Aisling reduced the deficit before the break when he linked up with Killian Moloney to score.

Neither side could improve on their standing after the restart so the Boro bandwagon rolls on.

Janesboro; John Mulready, Danny O’Neill, Thomas Clarke, Darragh Carroll, Ryan Doherty, Mike Ryan, Adrian Power, Thomas Lyons, Niall Hanley, Shane Clarke, Kevin Barry, Subs, Conor Lynch, Arron Grant, Evan Lynch, Keith Mawdsley

Aisling; Stephen Walsh, Kennedy N'dip, Killian Moloney, Graham Burke, Colm O'Reilly, Brian Butler, Dylan Sheehan, Ben Banaghan, James Cleary, Jason Lipper, Aaron Murphy, Subs; Fionn Hurley, James White, Jimmy Bourke, Brian O'Connor



Kilmallock 4

Nenagh 1

In a crucial bottom of the table clash, Kilmallock proved strongest when they defeated Nenagh 4-1 to ease their relegation worries.

Mark McKenna was on the mark for Nenagh but goals from Tommy Heffernan and Eoin Burchill had Kilmallock ahead by the break. After the restart further scores from Barry Sheedy and Killian Hayes saw the home side ease through.

Kilmallock; Robbie Egan, Anthony Barrett, Davie Todd, Benni Burke, Evan Hudner, Killian Hayes, Barry Sheedy, Jason Heffernan, Anthony Punch, Tommy Heffernan, Eoin Burchill. Subs Paul Doona, Jake Mulcahy, Robbie Hanley, Jason Lenihan.

Nenagh; Aaron Savage, Daniel Ryan, Mark McKenna, Jordan Lewis, Declan O'Meara, Jack Daly, Saeed Ryan, Eoin Coffey, Alan Sheehan, Craig Connolly, Jaz Singh

Charleville 2

Geraldines 3

Geraldines picked up their fifth win of the season beating relegation threatened Charleville by the odd goal in five.

Pat O’Callaghan put Charleville ahead from the penalty spot but Shane Byrne levelled shortly after.

Morgan Clancy restored Geraldines lead and after the break George Daffy marked his return with a third goal for the visitors.

Shane Dillon reduced the deficit but ‘dines held on for full points.

Geraldines; Evan Moloney, Ross Mitchell, Andrew Kennedy, Donie Curtin, Clifton Carey, Christy O'Neill, Dean McNamara, George Daffy, Ian O'Donoghue, Morgan Clancy, Shane Byrne, Subs; Zac Mursah, Dylan Bourke, Brian Morris

Charleville; David Riordan, Eoin Cillford, Ross Foley, John O’Driscoll, Jason O’Hara, Donal O’Connell, Gary Ward, Pat Callaghan, Charlie Baker, Jorge Gustavo, Shane Dillon

Prospect 0

Regional Utd 0

Prospect will me more please with their scoreless draw against Regional as it gives them another step to safety. However Regional’s title hopes will not be helped by this result.

Prospect Priory; Darren Glasheen, Ian Maher, Evan O’Grady, Cyril Maher, Dom Fitzgerald, Philip Naughton, Adrian Healy, James Cleary, Corey McCallum, Trevor Hogan, Daniel Colbert, Subs, Ian Clancy, JP McCormack

Regional Utd; Rob Shire, Martin Madden, Dave Cowpar, Tommy Frawley, Mikey Reidy, Pa McDonagh, Ross Fitzgerald, Kieran O’Connell, Evan Cusack, Declan Cusack and Sean McSweeney. Sub; Ciaran Reilly, Ewan O’Brien

Roundup

In Division 1A Castle Rvs posted their first win in the League with a 1-0 result over Corbally Utd. Craig McNamara scored the only goal of the game.

In 1B Kilfrush open up a five point lead following a 5-0 win over Regional. Mike Ryan and Dave Hannon scored tow apiece with Tyrique McNamara also netting.

Eamon Carew scored the goal to give Knockainey the points against Newport 0 while Caherconlish went down to Ballylanders for whom Danny Frewen, Eamon O’Mahoney and Ciaran Kelly obliged.

Goals from Ralph Judge, Keith O’Shea and Andrew Leydon gave Caherdavin the points versus Southend for whom James Lyons Snr scored.

The top tow sides in Div 2A continue to forge ahead with victories over the weekend.

Evan Shine scored a hat trick for leaders Hyde Rgs versus Corbally. Kevin Slattery. Keith Somers and the evergreen Ger Nash were also on the mark.

Second placed Star beat Glenview with scores from Glen Bussoli, Adam McInerney and Martin Lyons while Cals kept apace with a 3-1 win at Charleville.

Jack Cross hot a double with Nathan Kirrane also netting.

Colm O’Brien and Josh Sherry scored in Parkville’s win over Mungret while Nicholas Strok scored a hat trick for Athlunkard Villa versus Caherdavin and Holycross beat Newport 2-1 with winning scores from Martin Carew and Kyle Dillon