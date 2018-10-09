'Cow Dung Drop' set to help Pallas United raise much needed funds

Having successfully completed the redevelopment of their playing field and training ground in 2015 (with thanks to a €95,000 capital sports grant) Pallas United currently have a large fundraising goal to build a clubhouse and dressing rooms at their pitch in Pallasgreen.

This new development, which will afford all their youth and junior members the appropriate facilities and environment to fully participate and will hopefully encourage more members to get involved in either a player or volunteer capacity.

As part of our fundraising, Pallas United Soccer Club are running a “Cow Dung Drop” competition and a family fun day on Sunday October 28, 2018. In order to achieve the necessary prize fund and to realise their fundraising objective they club are requesting support from businesses and supporters in the local area.

Pallas United was founded in 1986 and currently has an underage membership of 83 girls and boys participating in the Limerick County and District Underage League and 22 junior players participating in the Limerick District League.

Engaging youth in underage soccer is the most important endeavour Pallas United FC participates in. The club is a central pillar of the community and helps to shape tomorrow's young adults.

Pallas United is a small soccer club for boys and girls in East Limerick with affiliated teams under 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.

For more information contact secretary Nora Stokes 087-6243336 or PRO Mike Coleman 087-9962822 or see our "Pallas United FC" Facebook page.