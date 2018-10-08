SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Weekend Round Up

Premier League

Prospect Priory 0 Fairview Rgs 0

The old adage of defence being on top was rolled out again on Sunday as Prospect and Fairview were unable to conjure a goal between them at Cals Park.

The visitors twice hit the “woodwork” in the opening half while Prospect repeated the feat in the second half but that was as close as either side came.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Craig Hanlon; Ian Maher; Cyril Maher; Dean Glasheen; Adrian Healy; Philip Naughton; Derek Hanlon; Patrick Stanisewski; James Cleary; Pat Whelan.

Subs: Dom Fitzgerald

Fairview Rgs: Barry Ryan; Jamie Enright; Craig Madigan; Paul Danaher; Kaylan O'Loughlin; John Mullane; Thomas Byrnes; Conor McCormack; Ross Mann; Brian Murphy; Colin Scanlon.

Subs: Jack Barry; Liam O'Sullivan; Darragh Walsh

Carew Park 0-7 Kilmallock

Kilmallock eased their relegation worries while heaping more misery on Carew Park when they hit seven without reply on Sunday.

Eoin Burchill claimed a hat trick for the county side, Ben Quirke scored twice with Kieran Stubbins and Barry Sheedy making up the tally.



Carew Park: Brian Collopy; David O'Leary; Pat Koyce; Adam Dore; Eric Kileen; Mark Healy; Myles Casey; Anthony McCormack; Valentin Veres; Noel Higgins; Denis Brophy. Subs: John Paul O'Leary; Jack Liddy; David Power

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; Paul Moloney; Evan Hudner; Jason Heffernan; Dave Todd; Kieran Stubbins; Ben Quirke; Barry Sheedy; Killian Lyons; Eoin Burchill; Niall Burchill.

Munster Junior Cup

Pike Rovers 11-0 Southend

Munster Junior Cup holders, Pike Rvs advanced to round three after a comfortable win over Southend at the Pike Club on Sunday.

It was the second week in a row the ‘Hoops’ hit double figures and the way they are playing they look a frightening prospect for any side.

Southend had no blinkers on going into the tie but conceding two goals to Steven McGann inside ten minutes made life even more difficult.

McGann completed his hat trick, Darragh Rainsford scored twice Eoin Hanrahan’s header made it a six goal lead at the break.

Things were not mush better after the restart as McGann claimed a fourth, Paddy O’Malley netted and Jonathan Grant claimed a hat trick to complete the agony.

Pike manager Mike Shiel has the side in great shape and you feel it will take a very good side to lower their colours.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Adam Lipper; Conor Kavanagh; Eddie O'Donovan; Darragh Rainsford; Colin Daly; Steve McGann; Paddy O'Malley; Eoin Hanrahan; Jonathan Grant, Subs: Shane Walsh; Jonathan Hannafin



Castle Rvs 0

Ballynanty Rovers 9

Balla continue on their merry way as Sunday’s win over Castle Rvs makes it eleven successive wins and secures a third round berth for the Blues.

Birthday boy Dermot Fitzgerald celebrated in style claiming four of his team’s scores.

Kevin Nolan scored a double while Shane Guerin, Dan Lucey and Jamie O'Sullivan completed the rout.

Ballynanty Rovers: Darren Whelan; Dan Lucey; Ryan Earls; Ken Meehan; Craig McMarlow; Shane Guerin; TJ O'Dwyer; Dermot Fitzgerald; Ger Higgins; Jamie O'Sullivan; Kevin Nolan.



Geraldines 4-1 Newport

Geraldines dealt with the threat of an in-form Newport XI to advance in the Munster Junior Cup with a 4-1 win.

As expected the Tipperary side threw up a stern challenge to the Candy stripes and with five minutes to play ten man Newport were just a goal behind and piling on the pressure.

However the introduction of Peter Ryan had the desired effect as the former Balla man struck two late goals in his first game for Geraldines to secure the win.

Ian O'Donoghue fired ‘Dines in front before the break but just after the restart Brian O’Sullivan was upended in the area and took the resultant penalty and converted.

It was another penalty that restored ‘Dines lead when Shane Byrne converted to punish a foul on him.

With five minutes remaining Peter Ryan headed in from Christy O’Neill and a minute later was on hand to tap in after Karl Turner’s free kick was parried into his path.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Luke Hayes; Shane Cox; Clifton Carey; Paul Fitzgerald; Donie Curtin; Ross Mitchell; Cian Byrnes; Shane Byrne; Christy O'Neill; Ian O'Donoghue. Subs: Peter Ryan; Karl Turner; Zain Baloch

Kilfrush 0-2 Nenagh AFC

Nenagh will host Ballynanty Rvs in round three of the Provincial tournament after they won 2-0 on their trip to Kilfrush. Ciaran O'Reilly put the Premier team ahead and a second goal by Luke Kennedy put paid to the home side’s challenge.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Jack Dunne; Ciaran O'Reilly; Jordan Lewis; Daniel Ryan; Jack Daly; Jack Sanders; Luke Kennedy; Alan Sheehan; Thomas Shepard; Cathal Coonon. Subs:Eoin Coffey; Jaspreet Singh; Mark Kelly; Dan Butler; Declan O'Meara

Regional Utd 7 Wembley Rvs 0

Regional made it seven successive wins when they eased past Division 3A side Wembley Rvs to secure a third round clash versus Carew Park or Brazuca.

Top scorer Sosuke Kimura scored two to set Aisling on their way. Pat McDonagh made it 3-0 and further goals by David Cowpar, Declan Cusack and Willie Griffin (2) made up the tally.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Martin Madden; Alan Murphy; David Cowpar; Ian Hughes; Ross Fitzgerald; Pat McDonagh; Declan Cusack; Willie Griffin; Sosuke Kimura; Evan Cusack. Subs: Jack Lynch; Clyde O'Connell; Sean McSweeney; Tom Frawley; Stephen Keeley

Athlunkard Villa 1 Hyde Rgs 5

Hyde Rgs caused the shock of the round with a superb display to see off high riding Division 1A side Athlunkard Villa at Lee Estate.

Adrian Shine’s team, chasing promotion from Division Two have shown resilience this season and displayed it again on Sunday when they fell behind when Christian Kerley pounced on a poor pass to punish Hyde.

The visitor were back on level terms when Mark Whelan knocked the ball on for Brian Slattery to fire home and Evan Sine saw the lead change hands before the break.

The experienced Ger Nash made it 3-1 before Shine scored his second with the goal of the game breezing past a number of challenges to score.

Aidan O’Brien completed the scoring combining with Luke Kennedy to wrap up a famous win.

Hyde Rgs; Ronan Power, Ciaran Rainsford, Jon Somers, Mark Whelan, Aidan O’Brien, Gavin Hehir, Richie Benn, Brian Slattery, James Daveron, Evan Shine, Kevin Slattery, Subs; Dylan Bourke Luke Kennedy, Ger Nash



Corbally Utd 0 Moyross 2

Moyross will play Holycross for a place in the out of town stages of the Munster Junior Cup following their 2-0 win at Corbally on Sunday.

Many people wrote off Moyross’ hopes this season when they lost a number of key players before the campaign started but Sunday’s win was their seventh in ten games and Frank Hogan’s youngsters are started to show great promise for the future of the club.

Craig Collopy put Moyross in front and Anthony McInerney with his 11th of the season made sure of the result.

Moyross; Glen Clancy Luke Ward, Ben Johnson, John Power, Aaron Power, Greg Daly, Thomas Quinn, Lee Boyle, Barry Quinn, Anthony McInerney, Craig Collopy Duggan, Subs, Ger Johnson, Callum Walters



Holycross 6 Weston Villa 3

Holycross were impressive in their win over a hard working Weston XI to advance in the MFA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Highlight of the game was a hat trick for Chris Browne, his second of the day after scoring one for the B team earlier in the day. Sean O’Riordan, Pappy Kelly and John Carew were also on target for the winners.

Holycross; Adam O’Doherty, Sean O’Riordan, Barry Kirby, Chris Keane, Pappy Kelly, Gary McInerney, John Carew, Martin Carew, Ethan Butler, Chris Browne, Niall O’Riordan. Sub Darragh Glynn

Munster Champions Cup

Killarney Celtic 2 Janesboro 1

Munster Champions Cup holders, Janesboro fell at the first hurdle in this season’s competition going down to two late goals at Killarney Celtic on Sunday.

The Limerick side were the better side on the day but a combination of missed chances and injuries saw the relinquish the trophy.

Tom Clarke headed Janesboro in front after 26 minutes and it looked like they would hold out for the victory until Stephen McCarthy hit an 83rd minute equaliser.

With the home side buoyed from such a late equaliser they struck again three minutes from time when Danny Roche popped up with the winner.

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Ryan O'Doherty; Tom Clarke; Lee O'Mara; Niall Hanley; Darragh Carroll; Aidan Hurley; Adrian Power; Dylan Kelly Higgins; Keith Mawdsley. Subs: Andy Murphy; Conor Lynch

Roundup

Mungret increased their lead at the top of Division 1A following an impressive 5-3 win at Cappamore. An own goal, Colin Ryan and Michael Buckley accounted for the home scores but a hat trick from Kian Barry along with scores from Keith Storan and Cian McNicholas did the business for the leaders. Murroe and Aisling Ann B ended scoreless.

In Division 1B Shelbourne posted a good win at Geraldines B thanks to scores from Brendan O'Dwyer (2), Brian O'Donnell, Jack O'Donovan, Steve Collins, Sam Egan and an own goal. Paul Campbell (2) and Niall Benson replied for Dines.

Dave Corbett (2) and Aaron Power scored for Caherconlish in a 3-2 win over Granville Rgs while Hill Celtic put nine past Regional Utd B through Aaron Dawson (5), Alex Purcell (2), Adrian Mitchell and Gary Kelly.

Chris Brown scored the first of his two hat tricks in Holycross B’s win over Parkville while Ballynanty Rvs B fell 4-1 to Newport and two goals each for Nathan Hartigan and Thomas Carroll.

Domhnall Organ scored a hat trick as Coonagh Utd B beat Mungret Reg C while a brace from Eric Conroy saw Cappamore B past Brazuca United.

Kilfrush B fell 4-1 to Herbertstown for whom Mike Leahy (2), Joe Fogarty and Kieran McCarthy obliged.

Fairview Rgs C beat Parkville B with a brace each from Shane Wallace and Wayne Lee. Darren McNamara netted for Parkville.

Newport had no answer to Coonagh Utd C who ran in goals without reply from Ralph Leonard (3), Kieran Simmonds (2), Brian Murray, Ruarai Freeman and Cian O'Brien.

In the Munster Youth Cup Regional Utd edged out Fairview Rgs by the odd goal in three. Jamie Greaves and Eoin O'Regan scored the winning goals while Eoin Duff replied for Fairview.

Sean Ezekannagha claimed seven of Mungret’s goals in a big win over Newport. Stephen O'Dwyer, Darragh Killian and Evan Barrett made up the winner's tally.

Ciaran Flynn and Karl Kelly replied for Newport.

Gavin Noonan, Darragh Varley and Cian Walsh scored for Corbally Utd but they were edged out after extra time by Caherdavin Celtic thanks to scores from Conor O'Shaughnessy (2), Dan Daly and Stephen O'Halloran.

Shelbourne beat Division One side Kilfrush thanks to a four goal haul by Karl Buckley. Matt O'Connor and Killian O'Shea replied for the home side.

Lisnagry brought Division One side Charleville to penalties before exiting. Enda Sheedy, Cian McNamara and Jason Collins scored for the Cork side, Lee Park, Caolon Dignam and Niall McGrath netted for Lisnagry.

Cals had no answer to Aisling Annacotty who ran up a 5-1 win thanks to scores from Tommy Canty (2), Mark Burchill, Caimin Ayers and Paul Brennan.

Cup Draws

FAI Junior Cup 3Rd Round Draw



Newport Town v Patrickswell

Prospect Priory v Coonagh Utd

Abbey Rvs v Granville Rangers

Corbally Utd v Geraldines

Moyross Utd v Shelbourne

Mungret Regional v Pike Rovers

Aisling Annacotty v Caherdavin Celtic

Holycross v Murroe

Kilmallock Utd v Hyde Rangers

Ballynanty Rovers v Cappamore Celtic

Fairview Rangers v Caherconlish

Nenagh v Regional Utd

Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round Draw

Nenagh v Ballynanty Rvs

Holycross v Moyross

Pike Rvs V Herbertstown or Caherdavin

Caherconlish or Knockainey v Star Rovers or Kilmallock Utd

Janesboro/Fairview or Aisling Annacotty A v Geraldines

Hyde Rgs v Prospect Priory or Hill Celtic

Carew Park or Brazucas v Regional A