SLIDESHOW: Limerick GAA thank supporters for Greyhound Fundraising night

Limerick GAA have contacted the Limerick Leader to express their thanks to all who attended and those who sponsored their recent fundraiser to celebrate their Community Night at Limerick Greyhound Stadium

John Cregan, said on behalf of the County Board, “I would like to acknowledge and thank our many sponsors for their continued generosity to Limerick GAA, and our Clubs throughout the City & County for their assistance for this event"

On the night there were 5 buster winners of €250 each. The winners were Askeaton GAA, Crecora GAA, Niall Fitzgerald Granagh Ballingarry, Adare GAA & Mungret St Pauls GAA. The overall winner of the door prize was Granagh Ballingarry GAA for €1,000.

The Monster raffle took place on the night and Dawn Quinn from the Irish Greyhound Board won the framed & signed Limerick Jersey. Also on the night Limerick GAA auctioned off two laser engraved souvenir hurleys that was signed by the team, the highest bidders in the restaurant that evening were Maurice & William Sheehan, The Devon Inn hotel & Mr Collins from St. Patricks GAA Club.