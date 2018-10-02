SLIDESHOW: Fr Casey's secure Minor football title with late surge

FATHER CASEYS 3-7 MUNGRET 2-9





Exacting revenge for their earlier qualifying round defeat, Father Caseys dethroned defending county premier minor football champions Mungret when a late recovery in Askeaton on Saturday gave them their first title since 2014.

Although dominating primary possession for most of the game, they struggled to convert it into scores where just

the outstanding DJ Stack was their only scoring forward and looked to be in trouble when trailing coming into the closing minutes as Mungret’s momentum rolled at them.

Before the break, the Raheen side’s greter speed and variety in attack put them in a commanding position but frailties at the back finally caught up with them as they were caught by Stack’s opportunist goal after escaping two earlier missed chances.



Exploiting the right corner, Shane Barry put Mungret ahead and, off the next movement, his pass and return with Chams Jagana opened the space for his shot past the advancing Shane O’Connell amd a

fopur-point lead inside four minutes.



With the breeze behind them, Caseys tried to respond but their ponderous buildup was closed off by the Mungret defence and were forced to rely on two Stack frees to bring them back into contact.

They might have led had Stack’s ‘45’ not been cleared off the line. However, they continued to dominate primary possession in the middle and the pressure paid when Eoin Murphy collected under pressure, brushed off the challenges and blasted to the net. Mungret responded immediately with Eoin Ryan’s free and David Bridgeman but Caseys finally add zip to their attack in added time as their midfielders Rory O’Brien and Mark McCarthy to give them a half-time lead of 1-4 to 1-3.

Colm Quilligan equalised on the restart, was met by a Stack free, but after Barry sent one over at the other end, Mungret had to thank Ronan McElligot for blocking McCarthy’s shot on goal. Barry then rubbed it in with another free which was met by Stack’s before O’Brien was pulled down collecting off McCarthy’s run and Stack slotted home the penalty.

Ryan replied with a free and the City side were back in front when Evan Barrett drive home from the spot after he had been pulled down. When Barry pointed on the turn, they looked in control but failed to

press home the advantage.



Once again, they were caught at the back. A sloppy clerarance broke down and Stack slid in to toe-poke the loose ball over the line. O’Brien then added a point before the champions responded. But the attacks were hurried , Stack could have finished of the game on a counter-attack shot that was blocked on the line and, apart from Barry’s point, they’d nothing else to show from five minutes of injury time possession.

SCORERS, FATHER CASEYS: DJ Stack 2-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-4 frees), Mark McCarthy 0-2, Rory O’Brien 0-1; MUNGRET: Shane Barry 1-5 (0-2 frees), Evan Barrett 1-0 (penalty), Eoin Ryan 0-2 (2 frees), Colm Quilligan 0-1.

FATHER CASEYS: Shane O’Connell; Cillian Pegley, Seán Lane, Robbie Walsh; Eliah Riordan, Micah O’Connell, Gearóid Scannell; Mark McCarthy, Rory O’Brien; Morgan Scannell, Dylan Quirke, Olan Quigley; Thomas O’Connell, Eoin Murphy, DJ Stack. SUBS: Luke Scannell for Gearóid Scannell (injured, half-time), Seán Kilbridge for Cillian Pegley (37 minutes), Jack Quinlivan for Olan Quigley (54 minutes), Ian McAuliffe for Robbie Walsh (57 minutes).

MUNGRET: Ronan McElligot; Gearóid Hanrahan, Fintan O’Suyllivan, David Rickard; Seán Riordan, James Garvey, David Ahearne; Colm Quilligan, Daniel Larkin; David Bridgeman, Chams Jagana, Lochlann O’Keeffe; Shane Barry, Darragh O’Grady, Eoin Ryan. SUBS: Evan Barrett for Chams Jagana (injured, 22 minutes), Darragh Killian for Seán Riordan (37 minutes), Conor Galvin for Darragh O’Grady (40 minutes), Frank Corcoran for David Rickard (48 minutes), Josh O’Reilly for Eoin Ryan (52 minutes), Eoghan Ryan for David Bridgeman (injured, 57 minutes).

REFEREE: John O’Halloran (Bruree).