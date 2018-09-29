Limerick Junior Soccer weekend previews

It's a bit of a mixed bag this weekend in Junior Soccer as League and Cup action vying for the limelight. Most attention will be on the Premier League with Ballynanty Rovers looking to maintain their 100% record when they host Carew Park.



Donal McGee's men have been in superb form from the off and their annihilation of Cappamore at the weekend was their 9th successive victory.

They host a Carew Park, delighted to have recorded their first win of the season last weekend over Fairview B.

They will find ‘Balla’ a different proposition but will not be found wanting for effort.

Second placed Pike Rovers will also be expected to keep apace with a win over Kilmallock.

Both teams recorded easy wins last weekend but the County side will do well to live with Mike Shiel’s men.

Champions Janesboro have had time to deal with their FAI exit at the hands of Regional and you can expect Nenagh to feel the brunt of their frustration on Sunday.

Regional United’s good run of form will face a test against Prospect Priory but the way they are playing makes it hard to see them stalled.

Aisling take on Charleville in the remaining game. The Cork side come into the tie on the back of a bad cup defeat in which it was obvious the confidence has drained from the team.

They are better than the result suggests but they will little sympathy from an Aisling side fully focused.

There is one game in the FAI Junior Cup with Hill Celtic hosting Premier outfit Geraldines in Hogan Park.

Celtic went down disappointingly to Geraldines B team in a recent game but are keen to show it was not a true reflection of their ability.

Geraldines scored a morale boosting 9-3 win over Patrickswell in the Munster Junior Cup last weekend after three games without a win and will be favourites to build on that success this weekend.

Some of the outstanding Munster Junior Cup are also fixed for Sunday. High riding Division 2A side Hyde Rgs will be favourites at home to Shelbourne B while Caherdavin Celtic host Parkville at the Greenhills.

Glenview welcome Corbally Utd and Wembley Rvs take on the experienced Athlunkard Villa C squad.

In Division 1A joint leaders Mungret Reg take on third placed Coonagh Utd in a crucial game. Both teams on the rebound from 3-0 defeats to Premier opposition last weekend.

Mungret’s joint leaders Athlunkard Villa have no such confidence issues after their 9-2 hammering of Charleville last weekend.

They take on a Holycross side beginning to find their feet again after their return to Division 1A.

A game well worth a visit is in Division 1B when a resurgent Newport take on League leaders Geraldines B.

Newport have added some serious talent to their squad this season and it will be intriguing to see how they fare against the leaders.

The FAI Youth Cup also features for the first time this weekend with a number of promising ties.

Caherdavin take on Div One leaders Regional Utd and Corbally Utd host Nenagh. Division One side Fairview Rgs may not get things all their own way at home to Lisnagry. Kilfrush v Mungret Reg could be the pick of the bunch while Charleville v Caledonians also pits two good sides against each other. Shelbourne take on Kilmallock in the final match.