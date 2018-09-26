SLIDESHOW: Limerick Sports Star Awards - Quarterly Luncheon

THE Limerick Leader, in association with Keanes Jewellers and the Radisson Hotel held their quarterly Limerick Sports star awards last week.

Held at the Radisson Hotel, Junior and Senior sports stars winners from May to August were honoured with a special lunch and all winners received a custom silver salver from Keanes Jewellers.

The winners from May to August, listed below, will now join the other 12 recipients for the annual Limerick Sports Star awards in January 2019.



May Junior Winner - Sophie Liston:

In May, Limerick teenager Sophie Liston impressed for the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-16 side in their UEFA Development Tournament in Sweden. The AK United star, was a key member of Head Coach Sharon Boyle’s squad for the prestigious tournament.



May Senior Winner - Nicola Dore:

LIMERICK woman Nicola Dore made history as the first senior para powerlifter to take home a medal from a major international competition. The Kilcornan star, scooped a bronze European medal at the World Para Powerlifting Open Europeans in France in May



June Junior Winner - Limerick Desmond League Gaynor Cup:

LIMERICK Desmond U-14s claimed the Gaynor Cup Bowl title in June. The Limerick Desmond side eased past the Mid Western League 4-0 to sign off from the four-day school girl inter-league soccer bonanza



June Senior Winner - Tom Hanley:

Tom Hanley from Bruff Co. Limerick represented his country at the Pitch & Putt European Championship in Spain in June. Tom won every one of his games over the weekend of play, setting a new 36 hole European Pitch & Putt Championship record of -13 .



July Junior Winner - Ciara Neville:

Limerick teenager Ciara Neville played a starring role as the Ireland women's 4x100m relay team won an historic silver medal in their final at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.



July Senior Winner - David O’Malley

Limerick's David O'Malley, now of UCD, but originally from St Michael's RC won gold at the World Rowing U-23 Championships in Poznan.

August Junior Winner - James O’Donovan and Conor Mulready:

TWO Limerick rowers represented Ireland as part of the Junior Men’s coxed four crew in the World Junior Rowing Championships in the Czech Republic in August.



August Joint Senior - Roisin Upton:

Limerick woman Roisin Upton was a key member of the history-making Ireland women's team which reached the Women's World Cup hockey final in London this summer.

August Joint Senior - Limerick Hurlers:

Sunday August 19 will go down in history as the day the Limerick senior hurlers ended a 45 year wait for an All Ireland title. Limerick's eighth ever All Ireland senior crown was won in thrilling fashion with a 3-16 to 2-18 win over reigning champions Galway in front of a packed 82,000 capacity Croke Park.