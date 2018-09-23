SLIDESHOW: Limerick Celtics go 4-0 with double weekend wins

LIMERICK CELTICS will the basketaball bragging rights this week as they went 4-0 for the season with a 73-72 victory over the UL Sport Eagles on Saturday night.

Tony Hehir's side backed that win up with a home win over Fr Matthews (77-71) to cap a winning weekend.

UL Eagles, disappointed with their home loss to their local rivals, also went down on Sunday, this time to St Paul's of Killarney.

LIT, in their only game of the weekend also went down, this time 99-82 to Ballincollig.

The Cork side had continued to boss the roost down in Cork, with a dominant 20-point win over IT Carlow Basketball on Saturday. Andre Nation is the toast of the club, scoring 41 points in Saturday’s game and a further 45 points in Sunday’s game.

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, like the Celtics of Limerick are also undefeated, with a 73-102 victory over WIT Vikings on Saturday, while on Sunday, they were almost pipped by UL Sports Eagles but kept their cool in the closing minute to win out by four points in the end.

IT Carlow Basketball meanwhile got their first win of the season on Sunday, bouncing back strong from their loss to Ballincollig to run out 60-72 point victors over their midlands neighbours in Portlaoise. A huge fourth quarter from Carlow saw them turn the game around to win by 12, while this was Portlaoise’s second loss of the weekend, losing out to Fr Mathews on Saturday.

Games continue next weekend, with the Basketball Ireland Men's Super League season also starting next Saturday.

Basketball Ireland Results – September 22nd and 23rd

UL Sports Eagles 72-73 Limerick Celtics

Limerick Celtics 77-71 Fr Mathews

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 99-82 LIT

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 77-73 UL Sports Eagles

IT Carlow Basketball 59-79 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Ulster University Elks 59 - 76 KUBS

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers 72-61 LYIT Donegal

Ej Sligo All Stars 50-85 DBS Éanna

WIT Vikings 73-102 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Fr Mathews 91-80 Portlaoise Panthers

Portlaoise Panthers 60-72 IT Carlow Basketball

Gamefootage.net Titans 61-86 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions