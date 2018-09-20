Big three all win in Desmond League

Abbeyfeale United, Rathkeale and Broadford United all maintained their 100 percent records in the Premier Division on Sunday.

Abbeyfeale were the biggest winners, scoring seven without reply at home to Kildimo United. They had six different scorers in Ray Lynch, Pakie O’Connor, Darren Keane, Pa O’Connor, Gavin Dillon and Conor Horan, who scored the last two.

Abbeyfeale, with fifteen goals from their three games, have now scored one more than Rathkeale, who continued their free-scoring ways with a 4-1 victory at home to Ballingarry. Pa Ahern netted a brace and he was joined on the scoresheet by Keith Harnett and Declan Nash.

Broadford United managed just one goal in a hard-fought game away to Glin Rovers but it proved to be enough. It was scored by Darren Murphy in the first-half. For the second week in a row, Glin hit the post when the game was scoreless. This time the player to do so was Oliver Wallace.



Division 1

Division 1 leaders, Rathkeale B, made it three wins out of three in emphatic style with a 7-1 victory away to Feenagh. Tony McCarthy netted a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by David Mooney (2), Jack Forde and Eoin Kelly.

Newcastle West Town Reserves and AK United remain joint second after convincing victories. Ken O’Donoghue netted a hat-trick for AK in the 4-0 victory at home to Shountrade, with the other goal coming from Andy Downes.

Newcastle West Town Reserves came from 2-0 down at half-time to win 5-2 away to Athea United, whose goals were scored by Darren A. Murphy and Sean Ryan. Brendan Guiry and Dylan Singh both bagged a brace for Newcastle West Town and their other goal was scored by Kevin Kavanagh.

Breska Rovers moved into the top half of the table with a 2-1 victory at home to Shannonside FC. TJ O’Connor opened the scoring at the start of the second-half and Niall Quane netted the winner from the penalty spot after Shannonside had equalised.



Division 2

Glantine and St. Ita’s both maintained their 100 percent records at the top of the Division 2 table. Chris Scannell (2), Mossie Sheehan and Evan Larkin were the Glantine scorers in their 4-1 victory away to Askeaton, while Paul Fitzpatrick, Aaron Kelly and Eamonn Carmody supplied the goals for St. Ita’s as they won 3-1 away to Ballingarry B.

Creeves Celtic moved into third place by winning 4-0 at home to Abbeyfeale United B, who started and finished with nine players. They led 2-0 at half-time with a Dara O’Connor penalty and a free-kick from Richard Hayes. O’Connor converted another penalty in the second-half and the scoring was completed by Kevin Shanahan.

Playing with 10 men throughout, Newcastle West Town B went down 4-1 at home to Broadford United Reserves. All the goals came in the second-half. The Daly brothers, Martin and Matthew, along with Kevin Quaid and Killian Lynch, were the Broadford scorers, while veteran Tony Doyle was on the mark for the home team.

Noel Kennedy (2) and Sean Carrig with a penalty had Ferry Rangers 3-0 up away to Knockaderry before Brendan Hayes scored a consolation goal in the 85th minute. It would have been closer but for Ferry goalkeeper Andrew Flavin making a few great saves, including a penalty.



Youths Division 1

Askeaton conceded home advantage against Abbeyfeale United and came away with a creditable 2-2 draw in Youths Division 1. Ajay Maune opened the scoring for Askeaton in the 55th minute but Abbeyfeale were 2-1 ahead within fifteen minutes with an Olan Quigley free-kick and a penalty from Jack Quinlivan. Dylan Moloney equalised with a free-kick in the 88th minute.

Broadford United received a walkover from Rathkeale.



Youths Division 2

Breska Rovers are five points clear in Youths Division 2 after winning 2-0 away to Granagh United. Dylan Kelly scored both goals, one in each half.

Goals from Michael Noonan, Eamonn Carmody and Eoin Galvin gave St. Ita’s a 3-0 win away to Shannonside FC, while Mountcollins won 4-1 away to Ferry Rangers.



WEEKLY AWARD FOR NEWCASTLE WEST TOWN RESERVES

The Weekly Award this week goes to Newcastle West Town Reserves for coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 5-2 away to Athea United in Division 1. They will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners for a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport of Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at the end of the season.



REGISTRATION

Clubs with two junior teams are reminded that it is essential when signing players to mark whether the player is registering for the A-team or the B-team. If neither A-team nor B-team is marked on the registration form, then the player will be considered to be an A-team player, even if the intention was to sign him as a B-team player.

All clubs should ensure that all players are signed as spot-checks will be done by the League during the season and clubs found to be in breach will be punished according to rule.



MATCH CARDS

When filling out match cards, clubs should be aware that a player signed with the Bs but playing with the As must be marked as a B player on the match card by putting a circled B after the player’s name.

TRANSFERS

Transfers can take place until September 30 and again when the transfer window reopens for the months of December and January.

No transfers between clubs will be allowed during October and November and from February onwards. Transfers from B-team to A-team using the five-game rule can take place anytime during the season, with such transfer requiring sanction. by the Management Committee.



RESULTS

Sunday results should be phoned in as soon as possible after the match but not later than 4.30 and the same applies to Saturday Youths games. In the event of Cup games going to extra-time, results should be phoned in immediately after the match. The results of evening matches should be phoned in immediately after the match. As usual, the person to ring is Frank Nelligan and the number is 068-31386, rather than the mobile number. Please include details of scorers if leaving a message on the answering machine. It is the responsibility of the home team to phone in results and failure to do so within the time required will result in a fine being imposed.



TWITTER

The League has a Twitter account, which will deliver live updates on featured matches as well as results. The account is Limerick desmond lge @ LgDesmond so follow the League on Twitter for the latest news. The League’s account is growing all the time and now has 316 followers.