SLIDESHOW: Homecoming for All-Ireland winning Limerick Ladies Footballers

AFTER another memorable day in Croke Park this Sunday, Limerick's Junior Ladies footballers were crowned winners of the TG4 All Ireland Champions.

A range of impressive goals in either way powered the John Ryan managed Limerick to a first title since the 2010 victory, which was also over Louth.

The final score in this superb display was Limerick 5-6, Louth 0-8.

