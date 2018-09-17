SLIDESHOW: Homecoming for All-Ireland winning Limerick Ladies Footballers
AFTER another memorable day in Croke Park this Sunday, Limerick's Junior Ladies footballers were crowned winners of the TG4 All Ireland Champions.
A range of impressive goals in either way powered the John Ryan managed Limerick to a first title since the 2010 victory, which was also over Louth.
The final score in this superb display was Limerick 5-6, Louth 0-8.
