SLIDESHOW: Favourites dumped out as Limerick's 'Big guns' win in FAI Junior Cup

FAI JUNIOR Cup

Regional Utd 3-1 Janesboro

Champions and many people’s pick as favourites to bring the trophy back to Shannonside, Janesboro, crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle, going down to a resurgent Regional United XI.

It was a well deserved win for the Dooradoyle club and proof that last week’s 6-2 League win over the same opposition was no flash in the pan.

Regional have been superb in the last couple of weeks and that form continued on Sunday. Few doubted the flair and attacking threat they offered but going into the tie many wondered could they hold out the famous Janesboro goal threat.

While Shane Clarke did score a super opening goal, by and large Regional back four, led by man of the match, Jack Lynch dealt capably.

‘Boro’s cause was not helped by an early injury to Clarke’s strike partner Keith Mawdsley although they still had plenty of firepower but it was more to do with the effectiveness of the defence than ‘Boro’s efforts.

As expected ‘Boro’ learned from their previous game when Sosuke Kimura ran them ragged. On this occasion he was kept to a less influential role but there were plenty to pick up the baton. Rob Shire oozed confidence in goal, the work rate of Kieran O’Connell and Ross Fitzgerald in the middle was also admirable and Sean McSweeney kept the ‘Boro’ defence well occupied.

The league champions will be bitterly disappointed. They had high hopes, and with good reason, of going all the way in the tournament and to exit at the first phase makes the pill even more bitter.

Although starting well, they rarely showed the fluid play we are accustomed to and struggled to add urgency to their game.

Mike Ryan ran himself to a standstill for the cause, likewise Tom Clarke and Aidan Hurley while Shane Clarke despite being starved of possession was always a threat.

The game was only on minutes when Mawdsley broke clear down the left and pulled the ball back across goal fro Clarke who hit first time forcing a fine save from Rob Shire.

Regional’s insistence of playing the ball out of the back (even when a long hoof sometimes is required) has been their Achilles heel and it struck again when Shane Clarke intercepted 25 yards from goal and let fly with a brilliant strike to the roof of the net.

The home side responded well as they chased an equaliser. Janesboro keeper John Mulready was alert to keep out efforts from Tom Frawley, Kieran O’Connell and Pat McDonagh and before the break McDonagh teed up Kimura who rattled the ‘Boro crossbar from twelve yards.

Regional continued to chase the game after the restart and went close when Lynch’s glancing header flew inches wide of goal.

The homesters got their reward on the hour mark when Doherty’s tackle on McSweeney was called foul and Kieran O’Connell blasted home the spot kick.

The equaliser took the sting out of the game and tensions saw two cagey sides finish out the 90 minutes. Ian Hughes made a crucial interception at the back post to deny Adrian Power as the extra time was called for.

Regional upped it a notch in extra time although ‘Boro went close to grabbing the lead when Power’s in-swinging free was headed narrowly wide of his own goal by Lynch.

The breakthrough came three minutes later when Clyde O’Connell gathered in the middle of the park and was allowed to close down on the ‘Boro goal, weaving past three challengers before surprising all by firing a right footer into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Thereafter ‘Boro had to chase the game and they were caught at the death when Lynch carried the ball from his own defence and traded passes with Kimura before applying the finishing touch at the other end of the park.

For Limerick’s hopes of winning the FAI Junior Cup this season it’s a pity we have to lose a team the calibre of ‘Boro but on this occasion it’s all about Regional Utd.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Ian Hughes; Tom Frawley; Jack Lynch; Clyde O'Connell; Pat McDonagh; Ross Fitzgerald; Kieran O'Connell; Evan Cusack; Sosuke Kimura; Sean McSweeney. Subs; Declan Cusack; Martin Madden

Moyross 2 Charleville 0

High flying Division 1A side Moyross produced another impressive performance to take the scalp of Charleville to advance in the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday.

The Cork side pipped Moyross in the relegation battle last season from the Premier League but came unstuck on Sunday.

Anthony Quinn opened the scoring for the home side and Barry Quinn, in his first game since returning to the club from Carew Park notched the all important second.

Moyross; Glen Clancy, James McNamara, Jonathan Power, Callum Walters, Aaron Power, Anthony McInerney, Joshua Whelan, Billy Daly, Thomas Quinn, Anthony Quinn, Barry Quinn, Subs; Luke Ward, Ben Johnson & Ger Johnson



Mungret Reg 7

Carew Park 0

Carew Park’s tale of woe continued on Sunday when they had the misfortune to meet a Mungret outfit at their peak.

Sitting atop Division 1A, Mungret ran in seven goals without reply.

Keelan Sexton and Cian McNicholas claimed two apiece with Evan Barrett, Adrian Earlie and Mark Purcell completing the scoring.

Mungret Reg; Shane Hogan, Conor Myers, Martin Lennon, Adam Costelloe, Eoin Ryan, Colm Barrett, Craig Prendergast, Evan Barrett, Cian McNicholas, Keelan Sexton, Darragh Curran, Subs, Adrian Earlie, John McManus, Eoin Galvin, Mark Purcell

Carew Park: Jamie Stewart; Ger Lynch; Denis Whelan; David O'Leary; Mark Healy; Lee Boyle; Pat Boyle; Adam Dore; Larry Tuohy; David Power; Denis Brophy. Subs:John Paul O'Leary; Jack Liddy; Jeffery Crawford

Aisling Annacotty 9 Athlunkard Villa 1

Aisling faced a tricky assignment with the visit of Division 1A leaders Athlunkard Villa to Annacotty on Saturday evening but they turned in a superb display to thump the visitors.

Determined not to be got off guard Aisling never allowed Villa to get going.

Evan O’Connor claimed a hat trick, Two apiece for Aaron Murphy and James Cleary along with goals from Ben Banaghan and Nathan O’Callaghan made up the tally.

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Damien Collins; Steven Daly; Graham Burke; Nathan O'Callaghan; Oisin Kelly; Ben Banaghan; Aaron Murphy; Evan O'Connor. Subs: Liam Danaher; Bradie Flynn; James Cleary; Shane Donegan; Brian Butler

Kilmallock 5-1 Star Rvs

While Kilmallock’s form has been iffy do date in the League, on Sunday they showed more appetite and scored a 5-1 win over Star Rvs.

Eoin Burchill had them in front at the break but in the second period they upped the ante and added further goals from Burchill, Tommy Heffernan (2) and Ben Quirke.

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; Paul Moloney; Ben Quirke; Dave Todd; Jason Heffernan; Niall Burchill; Chris Todd; Anthony Barrett; Barry Sheedy; Jack McGuire; Tommy Heffernan. Subs:Killian Lyons; Evan Hudner; Conor Barry; Dermot McCarthy; Bennie Burke; Paul Doona



Fairview Rgs 10-0 Meanus

A rather facile win for Fairview Rgs saw them advance to Round Two with a big win over Division 3A side Meanus.

Conor McCormack claimed a hat trick, Brian Murphy and Colin Scanlon bagged two apiece while Craig Madigan, Clive Healy and Kaylan O'Loughlin completed the rout.

Fairview Rgs: Barry Ryan; Liam Byrnes; Josh O'Rahilly; Jamie Enright; Kaylan O'Loughlin; Thomas Byrnes; John Mullane; Ross Mann; Colin Scanlon; Brian Murphy; Adam Frahill. Subs:Liam O'Sullivan; Conor McCormack; Craig Madigan; Clive Healy; Craig Reddan



Castle Rvs 0

Ballynanty Rovers 11

Another game of little use to either side saw Premier League leaders Ballynanty Rvs run in goal after goal against Castle Rvs.

Despite Castle’s efforts there was no contest and it was only a matter of how many they restrict Balla to.

In the end Aaron Nunan was tormentor in chief with three goals. Eddie Byrnes scored twice and goals from, Jamie O'Sullivan, Shane Guerin, TJ O'Dwyer, Ger Higgins, Dermot Fitzgerald Kevin Nolan completed the rout.

Ballynanty Rovers: Darren Whelan; Dara Hughes; Dan Lucey; Shane Guerin; Dermot Fitzgerald; David Donnan; Jason Hughes; Jamie O'Sullivan; Keith Colbert; Eddie Byrnes; Arron Nunan.

Subs:Kevin Nolan; TJ O'Dwyer; Ger Higgins

Caledonians 0-9 Pike Rovers

As expected Pike proved too strong for a young Cals outfit running in nine goals without reply.

In a game played in a sporting manner the Hoops hat two players claiming hat tricks in Darragh Rainsford and Colin Daly. Jonathan Grant, Paddy O'Malley and Adam Lipper made up the tally.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Evan Patterson; Jonathan Hannafin; Adam Lipper; Eddie O'Donovan; Darragh Rainsford; Jonathan Grant; Paddy O'Malley; Eoin Hanrahan; Colin Daly; Steve McGann. Subs: Conor Kavanagh; Brian O'Callaghan



Nenagh AFC 2

Southend 0 (aet)

Division 1B outfit Southend pushed Nenagh all the way before bowing out to two extra time goals.

The Premier side’s experience played its part as goals from Eoin Coffey and Bryan McGee sealed their path to Round two.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Jordan Lewis; Declan O'Meara; Cathal Coonon; Bryan McGee; Roy Creagh; Thomas Shepard; Jack Sanders; Craig Connolly; Nathan Kelly; Luke Kennedy. Subs:Dan Butler; Alex Gardos; Dylan Kennedy; Eoin Coffey; Mark McKenna

Kennedy Park 1

Prospect Priory 2

Another Premier side pushed to the pin of their collar was Prospect who needed extra time to see off a dogged Kennedy Park XI.

Alan Keane netted for the home side but two goals from super sub Danny Colbert ensured the Premier side’s passage.

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Adrian Mitchell; Dean Glasheen; Craig Hanlon; James Cleary; Philip Naughton; Adrian Healy; Ian Clancy; Dom Fitzgerald; Derek Hanlon; Trevor Hogan. Subs:Danny Colbert; Ian Maher



Roundup

In other FAI Cup games Summerville Rvs led Coonagh 2-0 through Marcus Kiely and Dean Slattery but goals from Eoghan O'Neill, Mark McGrath and Joey Sheehan saw the visitors progress.

Holycross had their work cut out to beat Brazuca before emerging 5-3 winners. Gary McInerney (2), Niall O'Riordan, Tony Burke and Sean O'Riordan scored for the winners.

Cappamore edged out Knockainey and Newport proved too strong for Northisde. Christy Doyle scored twice and Kalem Harte also netted for the winners.

Tyrique McNamara-Leamy scored for Kilfrush but they fell to Caherdavin Celtic through goals from Darragh Reddan and Ciaran Cable.

Caherconlish beat Parkville with goals from Aaron Power and Jeff Mulqueen while Granville beat Dromore thanks to scores from Nathan Walsh (2) and Corey McCalum (2).

Shelbourne with goals from Colm O'Mahoney, Paul Storan, Shane Bennis, Sean Hartley and Liam Morris beat Weston Villa 5-1 Brian O'Donnell accounted for the Villa goal with what has been described as the best 30 yard own goal ever.

Hyde Rgs' good form continued with a 5-1 win over Pallas. Steven Fitzmaurice (2), Evan Shine, Brian Slattery and Ben Kennedy scored for Hyde and Patrickswell beat Lisnagry with scores from Dean Shinnors, Neil Carmody and Darragh Phillips.

