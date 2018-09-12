SLIDESHOW: Hockey star Roisín Upton returns to Crescent College Comprehensive

WORLD Hockey silver medallist Roisín Upton returned to her alma mater, Crescent College Comprehensive this week, where she was honoured with a school assembly.

Upton, who played for the school from 2006 until 2012, also held a questions and answer session with some aspiring hockey stars at the school.

Speaking at the school assembly teacher Sean O'Callaghan admitted that Upton's talent for hockey was easy to see early on in her secondary school days.

“Roisin Upton came to our school in 2006. She was a Gaelic Footballer and a soccer player. She began playing hockey in Crescent on her second day in school, just like all the hockey players here in front of us.

“Roisin’s talent was obvious from the start and eventually she began to concentrate on hockey as her first sport. She went on to win cups and leagues at all levels in Crescent and played in two Kate Russell tournaments and she also captained the school team in her final year”

The event in the school last Thursday morning was the third dedicated assembly to the hockey star, surely some sort of record.

“When Roisin finished school in 2012 she went to College in America, on a hockey scholarship for four years. Just before she graduated in America she was capped for Ireland for the first time. Once again we dedicated an assembly in her honour in April 2017, when Roisin presented her first Irish Senior Jersey to the school. Today is the third time we have a dedicated assembly for Roisin and this time she has her World Cup medal and the No 18 jersey to present” O'Callaghan added.

If winning World Cup silver medals, while studying for a Masters in Primary school teaching in Mary I College isn't a busy enough schedule, Upton is also now a coach at Crescent Comprehensive too.