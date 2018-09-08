Three Limerick Basketball sides tip off season this weekend
This Saturday, three Limerick Mens basketball teams will begin their new look season with LIT, UL Eagles and Limerick Celtics all tipping off in the Mens Division One Southern Conference.
Limerick Celtics, a stand alone team this season, LIT, again, a team which was linked with the Celtics last season and the returning UL Eagles (did not enter a side last season) are all beginning their new season on Saturday evening, September 8.
LIT will host St Pauls of Killarney at 6pm in the LIT Sports Hall, while UL Eagles will host Portlaoise at the same time in the UL Arena. The final Limerick mens side in action with be Tony Hehir's Limerick Celtics who will travel to face the WIT Vikings at 7pm in Waterford.
The new season will see 49 clubs from around the country compete for top honours across four divisions – an increase from 42 teams last season. The season gets underway this coming weekend, as the Men's Division One tips off on Saturday, September 8th with some very interesting clashes in store as newcomers Tolka Rovers face newly relegated KUBS, there's a big Cork derby with Fr Mathews welcoming Ballincollig while Ulster University Elks hosting LYIT Donegal.
The Men’s Super League will tip off on September 29th, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Division One will both tip off on October 6th.
Dates for your diary:
September 8th – Men’s Division One season begins
September 29th – Men’s Super League season begins
October 6th – Women’s Super League and Division One seasons begin
Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League teams 2018/19
Belfast Star
DCU Saints
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors
Griffith College Swords Thunder
Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin
Maree
Moycullen
Neptune
Pyrobel Killester
Templeogue BC
UCC Demons
UCD Marian
Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League teams 2018/19
Ambassador UCC Glanmire
Courtyard Liffey Celtics
DCU Mercy
Fr Mathews
IT Carlow Basketball
Marble City Hawks
Maxol WIT Wildcats
NUIG Mystics
Pyrobel Killester
Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One teams 2018/19
Northern Conference
Abbey Seals Dublin Lions
Eanna
EJ Sligo All Stars
Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers
KUBS
LYIT Donegal
Titans
Ulster University Elks
Men's Division One - Southern Conference
Tradehouse Central Ballincollig
Fr Mathews
IT Carlow Basketball
Limerick Celtics
LIT
Portlaoise Panthers
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney
UL Sports Eagles
WIT Vikings
Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One teams 2018/19
Northern Conference
Fabplus North West
Trinity Meteors
Phoenix Rockets
Ulster University Elks
Griffith College Swords Thunder
Women's Division One - Southern Conference
Limerick Celtics
Maree
Portlaoise Panthers
St Mary’s Castleisland
UL Huskies
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on