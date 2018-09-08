Three Limerick Basketball sides tip off season this weekend

This Saturday, three Limerick Mens basketball teams will begin their new look season with LIT, UL Eagles and Limerick Celtics all tipping off in the Mens Division One Southern Conference.

Limerick Celtics, a stand alone team this season, LIT, again, a team which was linked with the Celtics last season and the returning UL Eagles (did not enter a side last season) are all beginning their new season on Saturday evening, September 8.

LIT will host St Pauls of Killarney at 6pm in the LIT Sports Hall, while UL Eagles will host Portlaoise at the same time in the UL Arena. The final Limerick mens side in action with be Tony Hehir's Limerick Celtics who will travel to face the WIT Vikings at 7pm in Waterford.

The new season will see 49 clubs from around the country compete for top honours across four divisions – an increase from 42 teams last season. The season gets underway this coming weekend, as the Men's Division One tips off on Saturday, September 8th with some very interesting clashes in store as newcomers Tolka Rovers face newly relegated KUBS, there's a big Cork derby with Fr Mathews welcoming Ballincollig while Ulster University Elks hosting LYIT Donegal.

The Men’s Super League will tip off on September 29th, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Division One will both tip off on October 6th.

Dates for your diary:

September 8th – Men’s Division One season begins

September 29th – Men’s Super League season begins

October 6th – Women’s Super League and Division One seasons begin



Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League teams 2018/19

Belfast Star

DCU Saints

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Griffith College Swords Thunder

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin

Maree

Moycullen

Neptune

Pyrobel Killester

Templeogue BC

UCC Demons

UCD Marian

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League teams 2018/19

Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Courtyard Liffey Celtics

DCU Mercy

Fr Mathews

IT Carlow Basketball

Marble City Hawks

Maxol WIT Wildcats

NUIG Mystics

Pyrobel Killester

Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One teams 2018/19

Northern Conference

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

Eanna

EJ Sligo All Stars

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers

KUBS

LYIT Donegal

Titans

Ulster University Elks

Men's Division One - Southern Conference

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig

Fr Mathews

IT Carlow Basketball

Limerick Celtics

LIT

Portlaoise Panthers

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

UL Sports Eagles

WIT Vikings

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One teams 2018/19

Northern Conference

Fabplus North West

Trinity Meteors

Phoenix Rockets

Ulster University Elks

Griffith College Swords Thunder

Women's Division One - Southern Conference

Limerick Celtics

Maree

Portlaoise Panthers

St Mary’s Castleisland

UL Huskies