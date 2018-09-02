Limerick Junior Soccer Round Up: Ballynanty the team to catch as chasing pack draw

Premier League

Thursday

Ballynanty Rovers 2

Aisling Annacotty 1

Ballynanty Rovers maintained their 100% record and their grip on the lead in the Premier League with a good comeback to edge out Aisling by 2-1 in Shelbourne Park.

The home side were sluggish in the opening 45 minutes and paid the penalty when Aaron Murphy nudged the ball past Darren Whelan in the Balla goal to give Aisling a half time lead.

Balla upped the tempo in the second half and despite being reduced to ten men equalised when David Donnan headed in from Jason Hughes’ pass.

Fifteen minutes later Dermot Fitzgerald popped up again with his third of the season to head home from Michael Guerin's corner.

Try as they might a young Aisling XI were unable to break down the home side who held out for their fifth successive win.

Ballynanty Rovers: Darren Whelan; Dan Lucey; Craig McMarlow; Dermot Fitzgerald; Ken Meehan; Arron Nunan; David Donnan; Eddie Byrnes; Jamie O'Sullivan; Jason Hughes; Michael Guerin.

Subs: Keith Colbert; Stephen McNamara; Kevin Nolan

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Graham Burke; Dylan Sheehan; Steven Daly; Brian Butler; Nathan O'Callaghan; Evan O'Connor; Shane Donegan; Aaron Murphy.

Subs: Jason Lipper; Oisin Kelly; James Cleary



Fairview Rgs 1-3 Janesboro

Janesboro are the only other side with a 100% record and they maintained their winning run over a resurgent Fairview XI.

Shane Clarke put ‘Boro on their way with a powerful header after five minutes.

Five minutes from the break Ross Mann got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble to level the tie.

Janesboro regained the lead midway through the half when Thomas Clarke headed in. Adrian Power made sure of the points two minutes later when he volleyed home from inside the box.

Fairview Rgs: Barry Ryan, Kaylan O Loughlin, Paul Danaher, Clive Healy, Liam Byrnes, Josh O’Rahilly, Mullane, AJ O’Connor, Paudie Quinn Robbie Kelleher, Ross Mann, Subs Colin Scanlon

Janesboro: John Mulready; Danny O'Neill; Adrian Power; Tom Clarke; Steven Bradley; Lee O'Mara; Aidan Hurley; James McGrath; Niall Hanley; Shane Clarke; Keith Mawdsley.

Subs: Aled Harkin; Darragh Carroll

Regional Utd 0-1 Pike Rovers

After being denied a win last weekend when Fairview grabbed a last gasp equaliser, Pike Rvs were keen not to drop any further points ahead of Sunday's game against Janesboro. They looked to be in trouble when they were deadlocked with Regional Utd in Dooradoyle WITH THE FINAL WHISTLE PENDING.

However there was to be a twist as former Regional player, Evan Patterson, introduced a sub for his first game with Pike Rvs, struck a late winner to give the Hoops all three points.

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Ian Hughes; Alan Murphy; Clyde O'Connell; Jack Lynch; Kieran O'Connell; Ross Fitzgerald; Declan Cusack; Evan Cusack; Pat McDonagh; Sean McSweeney.

Pike Rovers: Gary Neville; Wayne O'Donovan; Eddie O'Donovan; Brian O'Callaghan; Adam Lipper; Darragh Rainsford; Shane Walsh; Colin Daly; Paddy O'Malley; Eoin Hanrahan; Stephen Keeley.

Subs: Steve McGann; Conor Kavanagh; Pat Mullins; Evan Patterson; Jonathan Hannafin



Charleville 2

Prospect Priory 2

Charleville bounced back from last week’s disappointment with a fighting display that saw them earn a 95th minute equaliser to gain a point versus Prospect.

A brace of goals from the prolific Trevor Hogan gave Prospect what looked enough to secure the win. However Shane Dillon scored to reduce the deficit and deep in injury time Pat O'Callaghan with his fifth of the season snatched an equaliser

Charleville: Dave Parajanak, William Dillon, Jeremy Bridgeman, Gavin Mullins , Ciaran Carey, Eoin Clifford , John O'Driscoll , Gary Ward , Donal O'Connell , Pat O'Callaghan, Shane Dillon

Prospect Priory: Darren Glasheen; Patrick Stanisewski; Dom Fitzgerald; Ian Maher; Dean Glasheen; James Cleary; Adrian Mitchell; Ian Clancy; Chris Hogan; Trevor Hogan; Philip Naughton.

Subs: Danny Colbert; Cyril Maher

Kilmallock 0-1 Geraldines

Geraldines picked up their second win of the season with a narrow win on their trip to Kilmallock.

The home side, still awaiting their first point, gave as good as they got but they went down to a fine strike by Donie Curtin with five minutes remaining in the opening half.

Kilmallock: Brian Murphy; Niall Burchill; Evan Hudner; Dave Todd; Anthony Barrett; Dylan O'Brien; Killian Lyons; Jason Heffernan; Tommy Heffernan; Jack McGuire; Dermot McCarthy.

Subs: Barry Sheedy; Paudie Sheedy; Tom Bowyers; Derek McCarthy

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Clifton Carey; Paul Fitzgerald; Thomas O'Grady; Luke Hayes; Donie Curtin; Christy O'Neill; Ian O'Donoghue; Ross Mitchell; Shane Byrne; Morgan Clancy. Subs: Eddie Lee; Karl Turner; Shane Cox

Premier League

Sunday

Janesboro 2 Pike Rvs 2

Two late goals gave ten man Pike a well-deserved share of the spoils in the top game of the day against Janesboro in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

The home side looked to be in complete control at the break, leading 2-0 with an extra man for the whole second half.

However Janesboro. For some reason, seemed content to rest on their lead and allow ten man Pike to dominate possession after the restart.

They invariably paid the price when Pike’s never say die attitude earned them an unlikely point.

Janesboro took the lead after 20 minutes when Shane Clarke crossed for Keith Mawdsley to head home despite the best efforts of efforts of Wayne O’Donovan.

When James McGrath’s free kick squirmed out of the hands of Gary Neville, Jeffery Judge was on hand to bundle the ball over the line.

After the break Pike introduced Shane Walsh, just back from his performance with the Irish team, and he had a huge impact on Pike taking control of the game.

Pike’s threat all too often broke down on the ‘Boro 18 yard line but with five minutes remaining Darragh Rainsford cut in from the right to reduce the deficit.

Five minutes later super sub Evan Patterson, who scored the winner for Pike last week versus Regional, and he delivered again when his low drive across goal from wide on the right caught the superb John Mulready to nestle in the bottom corner.

A share of the spoils that will feel like a win to Pike and a defeat to Boro.

Janesboro; John Mulready, Steven Bradley, Ryan O'Doherty, Aidan Hurley, Lee O'Mara, Jeffery Judge, Niall Hanley, James McGrath, Keith Mawdsley, Shane Clarke, Adrian Power, Subs Aled Harkin

Pike Rvs; Gary Neville, Wayne O'Donovan, Eddie O'Donovan, Pat Mullins, Adam Lipper, Darragh Rainsford, Colin Daly, Steve McGann, Paddy O'Malley, Conor Kavanagh, Stephen Keeley, Subs; Shane Walsh, Evan Patterson, Jonathan Grant

Geraldines 2

Ballynanty Rovers 3

With the top two sides sharing the spoils, Balla took the opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-2 win over Geraldines.

Dermot Fitzgerald put Balla in front with a 25 yard free kick and Derek Daly doubled the lead .

Midway through the second half Aaron Nunan made it 3-0 before goalkeeper Evan Moloney’s long kick found the net at the other end to reduce the deficit.

Shane Cox hit a wonder goal from 35 yards to put one between the side but Jason Hughes calmed the nerves to give Balla their 6th successive win.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Luke Hayes; Shane Cox; Thomas O'Grady; Paul Fitzgerald; Donie Curtin; Morgan Clancy; Christy O'Neill; Eddie Lee; Cian Byrnes; Ian O'Donoghue.

Subs: Derek Hannon

Ballynanty Rovers: Stephen McNamara; Shane Guerin; Dan Lucey; Ken Meehan; Dermot Fitzgerald; Michael Guerin; Jason Hughes; Keith Colbert; Arron Nunan; Kevin Nolan; Derek Daly.

Subs: Ger Higgins; Peter Ryan; TJ O'Dwyer

Aisling Annacotty 1

Regional Utd 3

Regional striker Sean McSweeney was the difference between the sides as Regional beat Aisling in Annacotty.

The former Limerick player put United in front and was taken down in the box to allow Kieran O’Connell double the lead from the spot.

Evan O’Connor pulled one back for Aisling and a goal line clearance and the crossbar denied Dylan Sheehan an equaliser before McSweeney made sure of the points with his second of the game.

Aisling Annacotty: Stephen Walsh; Kennedy N'dip; Killian Moloney; Steven Daly; Brian Butler; Dylan Sheehan; Shane Donegan; Jason Lipper; James Cleary; Evan O'Connor; Graham Burke.

Subs: Ben Banaghan; Aaron Murphy

Regional Utd: Rob Shier; Ian Hughes; Alan Murphy; Jack Molyneaux; Jack Lynch; Evan Cusack; Kieran O'Connell; Ross Fitzgerald; Pat McDonagh; Peter Nash; Sean McSweeney.



Charleville 6–1 Nenagh AFC

Charleville made it four points in a week as they ran in seven goals against Nenagh in Charleville.

Shane Dillon and Donal O'Connell scored two apiece while Jorge Gustavo and Pat O'Callaghan also netted for the winners. Ciaran O’Reilly scored for an out of sorts Nenagh XI.

Charleville: David Paranach; Dale Aherne; Gavin Mullins; John O'Driscoll; Shane Connolly; Donal O'Connell; Gary Ward; Pat O'Callaghan; Shane Dillon; Jorge Gustavo; Charlie Baker.

Nenagh AFC: Aaron Savage; Jordan Lewis; Cathal Coonon; Jack Daly; Mark Kelly; Jack Dunne; Luke Kennedy; Dan Butler; Dylan Kennedy; Declan O'Meara; Ciaran O'Reilly.

Subs: Jaspreet Singh





