SLIDESHOW: Garryowen reach Limerick Charity Cup Final

GARRYOWEN will compete in their second Limerick Charity Cup final in a row after defeating Bruff 25-5 in a physical contest at Kilballyowen Park.



The home side conceded a penalty at the ten-minute mark and Garryowen centre Peadar Collins confidently kicked the first three points of the game between the posts.

Five minutes later, a skilful offload from centre Andrew O’Byrne saw Peadar Collins add to his personal tally with a try but he couldn’t execute the conversion.

The Dooradoyle side’s strong start continued when a well-rehearsed move from Collins and fly-half Jamie Gavin allowed winger Paul Clancy to score Garryowen’s last try of the half, followed by a conversion from Collins.

Injury-riddled Bruff won a penalty in second last play of halftime; fly-half Tony Cahill’s kick swayed right of the post ending the half 15-0 to the visitors.

Bruff started the second-half much stronger than last season's Division 1A playoff semi-finalists, with attacking moves edging the home side closer to the try-line after every phase, however a couple of knock-ons and penalties kept them scoreless.

A costly error from the Bruff backline allowed Garryowen winger Daniel Hurley to run in the first try of the second half, substitute Ben Healy’s conversion hit the post.

Bruff refused to go down without a shout, a pass from scrum-half Cian Clifford allowed prop Patrick Cleary to crash over the fatigued Garryowen line at the one hour mark making the score 5-20.

With ten minutes remaining Garryowen prop, Andrew Keating scored the final try of the warm afternoon after a powerful maul with the final score 5-25 to Garryowen.

Conan Doyle’s men will face city rivals Young Munster in the Markets Field final, following a walk over from Nenagh, last season's champions, for the 'Cookies' The date and time of the final are yet to be confirmed.

SCORERS: Bruff: Patrick Cleary try,

Garryowen: Peadar Collins try, one con, one penalty, Paul Clancy, Daniel Hurley and Andrew Keating a try each.



BRUFF: Jack O’Grady; Sean D’Arcy, Liam Barrett, Cian Tierney, Liam Treacy; Tony Cahill, Cian Clifford; Brian Bulfin, Robert Coates, Patrick Cleary, Tom O’Dwyer, Nelius Keogh, John Clery, Cillian Rea, Michael Cooke.

Subs used: Ross Byrne, Ger Collins, Tadhg O’Dwyer, Taylor Jones, Keith Laffan.



GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Paul Clancy, Andrew O’Byrne, Peadar Collins, Daniel Hurley; Jamie Gavin, Steven Atkinson; Niall Horan, Anson Thai, Andrew Keating, Kevin Seymour, Dean Moore, Sean Rennison, Darren Ryan, Alan Fitzgerald

Subs used: Derry Gleeson, Jack Mullaney, Bailey Faloon, Evan Maher, Ben Healy, Dylan Reeves-Wasik, Matthew More.



REFEREE: Ken Imbusch (IRFU)