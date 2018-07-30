County Limerick soccer club gets 50 matches on tinder

ARSENAL have the world-renowned scout Sven Mislintat, West Ham United have their Academy of Football and County Limerick soccer side, Shountrade AFC, have Tim Shiels.

Shiels, the PRO of the junior soccer club in Croagh, has been notorious for his ambitious campaigns during summer transfer windows.

Last year, Shountrade AFC placed a bid on superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, this year when the Portuguese captain snubbed Shountrade for Juventus, Tim and the club have utilised the dating app Tinder to scout some young players for pre-season training.

Being a small club, Tim didn’t believe Facebook provided the reach the club needed, making Tinder the best solution to seek out young men.

“We never get responses from facebook, so I thought to just throw it up on Tinder to maybe get some young lads,” Tim explained.

Shountrade AFC now boasts nearly 50 matches and over 100 likes on their profile, but has the outlandish scouting routine proven successful?

"None, absolute spoofers every one of them, I saw the numbers coming in and I thought we would get a B team at the very least," Tim chuckled.

The club received the usual treatment for every Tinder user from cheesy pick-up lines to very needy lads, thankfully the club haven’t received graphic imagery.

For those interested, according to the club’s bio, Shountrade are “not interested in hookups, looking to settle down for the season long commitment and registration is €50, but hey you can’t put a price on love.”