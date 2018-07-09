SLIDESHOW: Limerick underage academies feature in Munster competitions

THERE was silverware but the results weren’t positive for Limerick in the weekend’s underage inter-county football tournaments.

Limerick had three teams in action from the Underage Football Academy. On Saturday there were seven games with just one win.



That win was in the Munster U-16 Football Plate Final, where Limerick beat Clare 0-9 to 1-3. Sponsored by Fitzgerald's Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Limerick hosted the U-16 competition in Rathkeale.

In the group phase there were heavy defeats, Limerick 1-0 - Cork White 4-13 and Limerick 1-1 - Kerry 8-21.

Limerick essentially qualified for the Munster tier three final, where they beat Clare in Mick Neville Park.

Limerick were captained to the win by Rian McBreaty (Monaleen) and managed by John Keane (Ahane), Mike Meade (Ballylanders), DJ Collins (UL), Denis O'Keeffe (Ahane), Seanie Buckley (Drom-Broadford) and Jacqueline O'Connor (Athea).



The U-14 competition – the Jim Power Tournament took place in Waterford.

Limerick lost to Cork Mid West, 1-7 to 5-16 and then lost to Tipperary 5-6 to 3-0.

The U-14 management was, manager Kevin Denihan (Galbally) with selectors: Denny Ahern (Kilteely-Dromkeen), Gary McCarthy (Galbally), Eoin Walsh (Ballylanders) and Denis O'Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen).



The U-15 footballers were in Cork. They lost both games – Limerick 1-7, Cork West 2-10 and Limerick 1-5, Tipperary 3-10.

The U-15 management was John O’Grady (Oola), Dave Lavin (Adare), Stephen Lavin (Adare) and Alan Finnegan (Na Piarsaigh).