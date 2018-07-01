SLIDESHOW: Limerick County Schoolboy League season review

This year has been one of the hardest weather wise which caused a lot of headaches for new fixture secretary Joe McCormack.

Though the season has just finished I think most would admit that Joe has done the best Job he could have done in the circumstances.

The bad weather has forced the league to bring forward calendar season football to next year and we look forward to that and all it brings.

The review of this current season starts with the U-16's and it was Charleville who took all honours by winning the double.

They had a fantastic season with Cian McNamara and Enda Sheedy banging in the goals. They just had that bit too much for their closest challengers Cullen who had the top scorer in the league in Michael Elliott.

Charleville also had good run in the National Cup defeating last years champions, College Corinthians, in the last 16 before exiting the last eight to eventual winners Leixlip.

They were defeated at the semi final stage of the Regionals by Killarney.

In the league they played 12, won 11 and drew one and in the Cup final defeated Cullen on a scoreline of three goals to nil. Cain McNamara (2) and Enda Sheedy with the goals.

In the U-15 Premier, Cappamore emerged League winners after getting the better of Charleville in the final game by three goals to two.

Cappamore played 12 league games winning 10 and only losing one. Congratulations to Cappamore. Charleville did get their revenge in the Cup final over Cappamore by three goals to one. Tom McCarthy of Kilbehenny was top scorer in the league.

Herbertstown were the winners of the U-15 Shield and well done to them.

On the National front Charleville were the only county team to get to the open stages and in the last 32 they defeated local rivals Mallow before proving no match for St Kevins Boys a round later.

On the regional side both Cappamore and Charleville were defeated by eventual winners Newcastlewest.

In the U-14 Premier, Galbally again proved what a good team they are by retaining their league and cup. They are a formidable side and any team who beats them would have to be on top of their game and work exceptionally hard.

Paddy Kennedy, John English, Cathal O Mahoney and Owen O Sullivan the backbone of the team. They proved too strong for Charleville in the League winning eight and drawing two of their 10 games.

In the Cup final, a goal from Owen O'Sullivan again broke Charleville hearts. In the National Cup Galbally were the only team to make the open stages eventually going down to Cregmore/Galway.

In the Regional Cup, Galbally put up a great performance away to crack Kerry side and eventual winners St Brendans Park.

They lost their semi final on a scoreline of three goals to two. Top Scorer in the league was Dion Curtin of Charleville.

The U-14 Division saw Cullen run out winners after a late surge from Herbertstown. Helped by goals from Colin Murphy and Adam Lohan plus great performances from midfield dynamo Darragh O'Brien, Cullen won 10 of their 12 games and losing one.

Top scorer in the league was Evan McCarthy of Pallas Utd who coincidentally was also top scorer in the U-13 league. Herbertstown ran them close with Paddy Bermingham having a great season but ran out of puff late on.

The U-13 Premier league saw Charleville, like Galbally 14s retain their League and Cup Double.

They certainly played their best football after Christmas and after they got the better of Herbertstown they retained the league with a game to spare.

They won 10 of their 12 games played. They won the Cup Final 3-0 against Kilfrush with Goals from Stephen Minihane and 2 from Garrett Gleeson.

Top scorer in the league as mentioned already was Evan McCarthy of Pallas Utd.

The National Cup wasn't the kindest to this age group with no team making the open stages. Kilfrush doing best before going out in Round 4 to Aisling Annacotty.

The U-13 Division1 saw a cracker of league with a ding dong battle between eventual winners Cappamore & Charleville B. Cappamore won 13 of their 14 games to win the league but had to and were pushed all the way by Charleville B. Plenty of Goals from Michael Ryan, Donncha Hogan & Joe Smith helped them on their way. Well done Cappamore.

The U-12 Premier and Charleville A edged out Murroe A with a 1-0 win Murroe in the last game to claim league honours. Murroe had to win to force a playoff but Charleville prevailed with a goal from Kristian O Gorman. Charleville won nine and drew one for an unbeaten season in the league and were helped along by goals from Jason Daly & Jack Jones. Murroe gained revenge in the cup beating Charleville in the semi and defeating Holycross in the final both by 1-0 scorelines. Congratulations to both Charleville and Murroe.

The U-12 Division saw Pallas Utd prove far too good for everyone else and Scott Ryan Coleman especially also proving far too good for the rest in this league. Scott finished the season with 22 goals which was an incredible amount of goals. Congratulations to Pallas Utd and well done Scott. Kilmallock were winners of the U12 Graded Cup after a 2-1 win against Cullen. The National Cup & Regional proved a step too far for all teams with no team getting past round three.

There were three competitive shields in the U-11 age group with the groups being broken into how the results went up to that point.

In Group one Chareville emerged winners with Kilmallock in second place. The second Group went down to the final few minutes of the last game when Knockainey scored to get the draw they needed to pip Ballylanders in what was a brilliant match that ended 4-4. Lastly Holycross B were good winners of Group 3.