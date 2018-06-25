SLIDESHOW: Limerick FC lose out to Wexford Youths in Women's National League UL showpiece

Champions Wexford Youths eased to a comfortable away victory to return to the top of the Continental Tyres Women’s National League at a sunny University of Limerick on Saturday evening. (Full report here from FAI.ie)

A second-half Rianna Jarrett hat-trick ensured all three points for the visitors after goals from Edel Kennedy and Limerick native Claire O’Riordan gave Tom Elmes’ side a well-deserved half-time lead.

Limerick pulled one back through an excellent Marie Curtin free-kick but it was too little too late for David Rooney’s young guns who suffered their sixth defeat of the season.

Limerick: Trish Fennelly, Tara Mannix (Sabrina McCarthy 68), Marie Curtin, Therese Hartley, Carys Johnson, Megan Kelleher, Lauren Keane, Alanna Morris (Claire Kelly 52), Aisling O’Connor, Jane Anne McKevitt, Rebecca Horgan (Karen Connelly 55).

Wexford Youths: Niamh Dollard, Nicola Sinnott, Lauren Dwyer (Amy Walsh 52), Edel Kennedy, Kylie Murphy, Orla Casey (Emma Hansberry 55), Becky Cassin, Orlaith Conlon, Rianna Jarrett, Claire O’Riordan, Aisling Frawley (Katrina Parrock 68).