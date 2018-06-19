SLIDESHOW: Joanne O'Brien U-10 Soccer tournament

The annual Joanne O'Brien U-10 tournament was hosted recently by last year's winners Mungret/Regional.

The invitational Tournament saw eight teams vie for the coveted trophy that was originally presented by the O'Brien and Fitzgerald families in memory of Joanne OBrien.

The Tournament has seen just four Clubs winning in its 17 year history and Mungret this season completed 3 in a row.

This year group 1, saw Geraldines FC, Shelbourne FC, Mungret/Regional 2 and Parkville do battle for a place in the final. Shelbourne FC got off to a great start with wins against Geraldines FC and Mungret/Regional 2, Mungret/Regional 2 and Geraldines Fc beat Parkville FC to gve them both a chance of qualifying but the final round of games saw Mungret/Regional 2 beat Geraldines and Shelbourne FC beat Parkville, with Shelbourne FC advancing to the final.

Group 2, saw Mungret/Regional 1 Janesboro FC, Fairview Rangers and Ballynanty Rovers, square up to each other. Mungret/Regional 1 opened with a draw against Janesboro FC, While Fairview Rangers beat Ballynanty Rovers, the second round of games saw Fairview Rangers beat Janesboro Fc and Mungret/Regional 1 beating Ballynanty Rovers. With Fairview in the driving seat going into the final round of games. Mungret/Regional 1 beat Fairview Rangers and Janesboro Fc beat Ballynanty Rovers, to see Mungret/Regional advance to the final.

After a short break, the large crowd were entertained by both sides in an exciting final, with Mungret/Regional 1 getting the all important score midway through the game.

The tournament organisers would like to thank all those involved: Mungret/Regional, referees T Mannion an F O'Donovan, Ger Bond of Bond's Fishing Tackle for sponsorship of the medals, Johnsey’s Foodstore and Pat OHalloran for sponsoring the goodie bags for the players. Finally all those that presented medals, including Joanne’s parents Brian and Mags.