SLIDESHOW: Athlunkard Villa secure Over 40's crown

The 36th running of the Limerick Over 40`s soccer tournament took place at the weekend in Janesboro FC’s grounds.

Once again a fair sized crowd attended this charity football weekend with Athlunkard Villa winning the Christy Ryan Memorial Over 40`s Cup with a 6-5 penalty win over a talented Regional side.



With a big drop in the weather temperatures it really did suit the forties plus. This year saw those being born in 1978 eligible to play and there was some very fit men gracing the tournament for their first year.

The cup final was an open affair with both outfits having openings early. John Barry almost broke the deadlock for Villa, before Regional’s evergreen Tony McNamara also went close. With defenders winning their battles on both sides, it was scoreless at the break.



The second half saw a similar pattern as Regional, through Steve Gleeson, went close. However, as the game slowed down in pace, it finished 0-0 resulting penalty shoot-out. Athlunkard Villa emerged winners 6-5 to annex the Over 40`s trophy, with Graham Carey, Maurice O Connell, Keith Kerley, Ian Madigan, Eamon Rice and Paul O Riordan hittting the net from 12 yards out.



The player of the tournament went to Tom O Connell of Regional as the player of the final was won by Athlunkard Villa`s Ian Madigan.

Also, the Joe Norris cup final was won by Polini Luimni as they beat Shelbourne 5-1. A big

The over 40’s charity tournament was once more officiated at the highest level by match officials Noel Dunphy, Eddie Clancy, Pat O'Brien, John Curran and Nigel Casey.

Athlunkard Villa winners of the 2018 Over 40's tournament. Squad: Maurice O'Connell, Brian O Riordan, Mark O'Riordan, Paul O Riordan, Conor O Dwyer, Donald Moore , Eugene Peters, Eamon Rice, Ian Madigan, Olatz Olaskoaga, Eddie Price, Shane O Farrell, Keith Kerley, Graham Carey , John Barry, Alan Colbert, Ray Kerley and Leonard Murphy