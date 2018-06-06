SLIDESHOW: Limerick Schoolboy Soccer Book Launch

A comprehensive new history of schoolboy soccer in Limerick, covering the period from 1931 to 2000, will be launched at Janesboro FC Clubhouse on Friday, June 8 at 7.30pm.

The 950-page History of Limerick of Schoolboy Soccer 1931-2000 has been compiled by authors Christy Brennan, Sean Curtin and Gerry McCormack.

Copies of the book will be available after the launch from Sean Curtin on 087 2040908, Fine Wines stores in Limerick City and from Sean himself at the Milk Market on Saturday mornings.