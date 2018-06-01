SLIDESHOW: Janesboro seal Premier League title in emphatic style

Janesboro sealed back to back PJ Matthews sponsored Premier League titles last night with an emphatic 8-1 over Nenagh AFC at Pearse Stadium.

Goals from Keith Mawdsley (7), Kevin Murphy (20,32), Tom Clarke (28), John Tierney (37) and a hat trick from captain Shane Clarke (10, 24, 55) saw the Limerick City side maintain their unbeaten run this season, which is looking good to be an 'invincible' one with just two games to go.

Janesboro Team

John Mulready, Steven Bradley, Tom Clarke , Ryan Doherty, John Tierney, Niall Hanley , Danny O'Neill , Aidan Hurley, Keith Mawdsley, Shane Clarke , Kevin Murphy. Subs used: Adrian Power, Donie Curtin, Lee O'Mara, Arron Nunan, Mike Ryan