SLIDESHOW: Limerick Sports Star Awards Luncheon

The Limerick Sports Star awards, brought to you in association with Keanes Jewellers, Radisson Blu Limerick and the Limerick Leader, held their first quarterly awards luncheon last Friday.

Now in their third year, the Limerick Sports Star awards honour sporting achievements by Limerick sporting individuals, teams and organisations.

Last Friday afternoon, the awards winners, both senior and junior, from the months of January through to April, were presented with their awards, kindly sponsored by Keanes Jewellers O'Connell St.

The lunch, hosted by the Radisson Blu, showcased once more the depth of sporting talent in Limerick City and county. See below for a full list of monthly winners.

January: Junior - Patrick and Edward Donovan (Boxing), Senior - Garryowen FC - Munster Senior Cup Winners.

February: Junior - Ardscoil Ris - Harty Cup winners, Senior - UL (Fitzgibbon Cup winners) and UL (Ashbourne Cup winners)

March: Glenstal, first ever Clayton Munster Schools Cup win, Senior: Keith Earls - Grand Slam winner with Ireland

April: Junior - Paudie O’Connor (made debut for Leeds Utd in English championship), Senior - Old Crescent winning Division 2B undefeated in All Ireland league