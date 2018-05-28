SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer weekend round up

Div 4 Hayes Cup Final

Kilfrush B 4

Dromore Celtic 1

For the second year running Dromore suffered cup final disappointment in the Div 4 Lar Hayes Cup when they beaten 4-1 by Kilfrush.

Celtic had no answer to the live-wire Darragh Keogh who went on to complete a hat trick in the game.

Darragh Keogh broke the deadlock after 15 minutes when he latched onto Ronan McGee's through ball to fire across Dromore keeper, Alan Cussen into the far corner.

The post denied Keogh adding a second but Dromore's relief was short-lived as McGee tacked on a second when Cussen's clearance fell kindly to the Kilfrush midfielder who knocked it back into the net. Just before the break McGee went within inches of heading a third.

After the restart another of Darragh Keogh's signature runs ended with an identical finish as the first, across the keeper and into the far corner.

Keogh completed his hat trick when he dusted himself down after being hacked down in the box, to convert the spot kick.

Late in the game Stuart Byrnes netted a consolation from the spot to complete the scoring.

Kilfrush B: Evan Grant; Jason Dineen; Jamie Raggett; Aaron Murphy; Ryan O'Connor; Ronan McGee; Dale Frawley; Danny O'Connor; Darragh Keogh; Damien Sheedy; Kevin McCarthy. Subs: Sean Murphy; James Ryan; John Houlihan; Mike O'Neill; Denis Murphy; Darragh O'Sullivan; John Fitzgerald

Dromore Celtic: Alan Cussen; Brian Shee; Nigel Walsh; Stuart Byrnes; Shane Byrne; Pat O'Shaughnessy; Vitalie Alchedarevshki; Eddie Cussen; Joe Lynch; Sam O'Riordan; John Tuohy. Subs: David Byrne; Liam Kelly; Nathan O'Sullivan; Adam Byrne; Andrew Bennett; Mike Manning; Tony Purcell



Div 1A Promotion Play Off

Geraldines 2 Cappamore 2 (Geraldines won 3-2 on pens)

Geraldines are back in the Premier League after a one season absence but they did it the hard way.

Dines' were two goals to the good with just six minutes remaining and squandered the lead to rely on spot kicks to secure promotion.

Tensions spilled over in the final minutes and both sides finished with nine men before the penalties proceeded.

Kevin Barry gave the visitors the lead when bundling the ball home from Christy O'Neill's corner.

On 76 minutes Dean McNamara doubled Geraldines lead after good work by Pat McGarry and Tom O'Grady.

However with six minutes remaining Denis Fitzgerald pulled one back to set up a thrilling finale in which Ryan Deere stuck a last minute equaliser.

A cruel end to the season for Cappamore but Geraldines will be a welcome addition to the top flight.

Geraldines: Evan Moloney; Clifton Carey; Ryan Earls; Thomas O'Grady; Alan Barry; Keith O'Connor; Cian Byrnes; Dean McNamara; Dean Earls; Kevin Barry; Christy O'Neill. Subs not used: Pat McGarry; Cian O'Donoghue; Ian O'Donoghue

Cappamore: Harry Ryan; Mike Fitzgerald; Rob McLoughlin; Brian Fitzgerald; Mike Ryan; Michael Buckley; Joey Shanahan; Brian O'Leary; Colin Ryan; Adrian O'Dwyer; Andy Murphy. Subs not used: James Bradshaw; Ryan Deere; Denis Fitzgerald; Denis Leonard; Aaron Daly; Brian Fenton



Div 3B League Play-off

Wembley Rvs 3 Kilmallock 3 (Wembley won 3-1 on pens)

Wembley Rvs marked their first season back on the playing field by capturing the Division 3B League Title after an exciting win over Kilmallock in Rathuard.

There was nothing between these two sides all season and that trend continued on Thursday.

Wembley took the lead after 20 minutes when Stephen Frahill volleyed home a superb goal.

Ten minutes later top scorer Declan Buckley doubled the Blues lead.

However before the break Conor Barry pulled one back and the same player levelled the tie with 20 minutes remaining.

When youth player Jack Maguire put Kilmallock in front five minutes later it looked like the trophy was going to the county.

However with the last kick of the game Ian Collins fired a corner directly to the Kilmallock net to set up a penalty shoot-out.

Wembley keeper Tommy Collins came up trumps for Diarmuid O'Callaghan's side by saving three spot kicks to give Wembley the League.

Wembley Rvs; Tom Collins, Ger Ryan, Gary Joyce, Ian Geraghty, Brian Finnegan, Stephen Frahill, Tom Kennedy, Eoin O'Connell, Jamie Costello, Declan Buckley, Ian Collins, Damien O'Shea

Kilmallock; Bryan Murphy, Mike Donegan, Davie Todd, Mike Collins, Chris Todd, Mark Heffernan, Donal Barry, Gerry Kelly, Conor Barry, Robbie Conway, Jack Barry



Division 1A Cup Final

Prospect Priory 2

Corbally Utd 0

A big crowd were in attendance in a sun drenched Jackman Park on Friday night.

Corbally put it up to League Champions Prospect Priory for long periods in an open game. Prospect went close to opening the scoring after 10 minutes when Darren O'Sullivan and Trevor Hogan linked up on the right side to find Eddie Brazier who volleyed over from just inside the box.

At the other end Corbally forced a series of corners, with Darren Hanley and Liam O'Flynn both coming close to opening the scoring.

After a much needed water break after 25 minutes it was Brazier again who came close to breaking the deadlock, forcing a fine save from Pat McCormack.

The crowd didn't have to wait to long to see a goal when five minutes before half time Craig McMarlow's through ball found Chris Hogan whose brilliant cross was knocked back across the goals by Brazier to Darren O'Sullivan who finished expertly from 10 yards.

The Corbally management re-jigged at half time, going two up top, which saw them come more into the game in the early stages of the second half.

Jack Fitzgerald and Darren Hanley's pace causing problems for the Prospect rearguard. It was that duo again along with substitute Darren Naughton who combined on the counter attack but alas for Corbally, Fitzgerald's shot coming back off Darren Glasheen's cross bar.

At the other end Trevor Hogan was put through and managed to hold off O'Flynn's challenge but shot wide from eight yards.

With the game finally poised it was a great piece of skill on the end line by Darren O'Sullivan when he dispossessed a Corbally defender, rounded another and was fouled as he bore down on goal.

Trevor Hogan was the coolest person in the ground and sent McCormack to wrong way, leaving it2-0 to Prospect with 20 minutes left.

Corbally pushed bodies forward in an effort to save the game but found Glasheen and co a tough nut to break down.

Prospect had chances to kill off the game on the counter with Trevor Hogan and Adrian Healy going close. The final whistle was met by great celebrations by Prospect Priory, winning a very rare 1A league and cup double



Prospect: Darren Glasheen Craig O'Hanlon Craig Mc Marlow Dom Fitzgerald Cyril Maher Philip Naughton Ed Brazier Adrian Healy Darren O'Sullivan Trevor Hogan Chris Hogan. Subs Adrian Mitchell, Derek Hanlon, Ian Clancy, Danny Sheehan and Dean Glasheen.

Corbally: Pa McCormack, Darren Martin, John Nambi, Liam Fox(capt), Darragh Reddan, David Owens, Kevin Burke, Shane Cox, Jack Fitzgerald, Darren Hanley. Subs: Mike White, Darren Naughton, Chris Dunne, Rhys Foley, Ollie Philips

Premier League

Janesboro won 5 - 1 against Holycross and a point from next Thursday's game versus Nenagh will see them crowned champions.

Goals from Aaron Nunan (23), Niall Hanley (30) and (75) Kevin Murphy (60), Keith Mawdsley, (67) saw them collect all three points with Niall O Reardon scoring for Holycross (78).

Janesboro: John Mulready Steven Bradley, Tom Clarke Ryan Doherty John Tierney Niall Hanley Arron Nunan Danny O'Neill Aidan Hurley Keith Mawdsley Kevin Murphy Subs Adrian Power Donie Curtin Lee O'Mara Ben Quirke.

Carew Park 1 Regional 0

A goal in ten minutes from Johnaton Grant sealed the points for Carew Park.

Carew Park: Jamie Stewart, Keegan Park, Johnaton Somers, Mark Slattery, Gary Griffin, Alex Purcell, Pat Boyle, Adam Frahill, David Quinn, Johnaton Grant and Adam Slattery.Pike versus Moyross was called off, with no date, as of yet, set for the re-fixture.

For more on Limerick Junior soccer, see www.limerickleader.ie.

Also, see pages 22 and 23 of this paper for more on the Limerick Junior Soccer awards which took place on Wednesday night last at McGettigan's Bar in Limerick City. Well done to all.