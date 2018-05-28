SLIDESHOW: Garryowen FC host Presidents Dinner

Garryowen FC club house was the venue for a triple President's Dinner last weekend as incoming President Tony O'Rourke (17/18), and former Presidents Seamus Downes (16/17) and John Scanlon (15/16) hosted special guests at the famous rugby grounds.

The event, which doubled as an end of season awards night for the Munster Senior Cup winners, saw guests treated to a three course meal, followed by music from 'Loose change'