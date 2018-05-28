SLIDESHOW: Limerick Junior Soccer Awards 2018

Limerick Junior Soccer celebrated their second Annual Awards Night at Mc Gettigans Bar recently and a huge crowd turned out to enjoy an entertaining night.

As usual there was much debate about who would each award but in the end those chosen were accepted as deserving winners.

As usual most interest was on the Premier League with Pike Rovers Gary Neville goalkeeper just pipping a number of his rivals.

Team mates Steven McGann and Pat Mullins again polled very well while for the Champions, Thomas Clarke and Mike Ryan came closest.

Along with the Player of the Year for the various Divisions, the most popular selections came in the Contribution to football with Karen O'Callaghan, Gerry Webb, Ray Kerley, Seamus Jackson and Seamus O'Connell being honoured and in the Hall of Fame awards, Eddie O'Donovan Snr, Eddie O'Neill, Sean Hehir, Paddy Koyce and Brian Hanrahan were chosen as first inductees.

There was a special award for unsung work done by Pat Enright during 50 years with Holycross.

Regional Utd full back Mike Reidy was acknowledged for the loyalty he has shown to the one club.

Robbie Broe won the Referee's award while Manager of the Year, Shane O'Hanlon was quick to point out that the award should be shared with his Coach, Aidan Ryan.

Once again Mike Aherne did a superb job as Compère and he praised the generosity of all the Sponsors who made the night possible.