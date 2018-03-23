SLIDESHOW: Limerick FC suffer defeat to St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin

Limerick FC fell to St Patrick’s Athletic by a goal-to-nil thanks to an Ian Bermingham header in Inchicore.

The Blues hadn’t conceded from open play since their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Derry City, but that hasn’t stopped them dropping points and it was more of the same here.

Conan Byrne’s free-kick from the right-hand touchline just ten minutes into the second half found Saints captain Bermingham completely unmarked on the penalty spot. He powered his header past a helpless Brendan Clarke.

In a game of few chances, that goal told. Tommy Barrett introduced Barry Maguire to calm things down, and although he directed play in his own half, it was of little benefit to those in front of him.

Limerick have just netted four times in eight games now – a statistic that was personified by Connor Ellis’ struggles up top in a lone role.

The only positive from a Limerick perspective took place five kilometres up the road, as Dinny Corcoran netted late for Bohs – keeping Bray Wanderers rooted seven points behind them.

The Shannonsiders sit just one point ahead of Sligo in ninth, but the Bit O’Red have two games in hand.

St. Pat’s: Barry Murphy; Simon Madden, Kevin Toner, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Jamie Lennon, Ryan Brennan; Conan Byrne, James Doona, Dean Clarke (Darragh Markey, 69); Jake Keegan (Christy Fagan, 90).

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Darren Dennehy, Billy Dennehy; Kilian Cantwell (Barry Maguire, 66), Cian Coleman; Will Fitzgerald (Walsh O’Loghlen, 79), Shane Duggan, Henry Cameron (Jeff McGowan, 89); Connor Ellis.

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)