SLIDESHOW: Carew Park claim Tuohy Cup over Charleville

Tuohy Cup Final - Carew Park 5 - 1 Charleville

Carew Park captured the Premier League's Tuohy Cup on Thursday evening with a convincing 5-1 win over Charleville in the decider at Jackman Park.

The result does scant justice to the efforts of a hard working Charleville side but they had no answer to the guile and experience of the winners on the night and none more so than striker Jonathon Grant.

The League's second highest scorer of the last decade, gave a master class of finishing to claim a second half hat trick. The diminutive striker is a nightmare to mark for any defence and the Charleville back four had a torrid time trying to keep him in check.

The much vaunted Charleville front runners gave glimpses of the threat they posed but they came up against a Carew defence that kept a vice-like grip for most of the night.

Despite the poor weather conditions pre-game, a fine crowd turned out to support the sides and they were treated to a fast pace game with chances aplenty.

There was little to choose to between the sides in the early stages with a couple of half chances at either end. Grant went close for Carew while Shane Dillon forced a front post save from Carew keeper David Quinn. Charleville's hopes of causing an upset were dashed after 15 minutes when Crew took the lead. Barry Dillon played a simple ball over the top and Jamie O'Sullivan held off his marker to fire past Jesse Smith to put Carew on their way.

Before the celebrations had died down Carew added another goal. Darragh Rainsford gathered in midfield, played the ball into the area and when the ball rebounded into his path he fired across the keeper into the far corner.

Rainsford went close with an audacious effort from inside the half way line minutes later and Alex Purcell volleyed just over as Carew piled on the pressure.

At the other end Shane Dillon and Pat O'Callaghan combined for the latter to narrowly volley over the top.

Charleville were thrown a lifeline just before half time when Kieran O'Donoghue forced the ball home at the front post from a corner kick to put the minimum between the sides.

Carew Park responded with full on assault and within five minutes of the restart should have added a couple of goals with good efforts from Pat Boyle and Jamie Enright.

Charleville went close to an equaliser on the hour mark when David Quinn's kick out fell to Gary Ward who returned the ball first time. The keeper attempting to get back into position, slipped, but watched anxiously as the ball flew just wide of the upright.

That was as good as it got for the Cork side as Grant scored the first of his three minutes later. Good work on the right by Jamie O'Sullivan picked out Pat Boyle who put an inviting ball across the face of goal and Grant arrived on cue at the back post to score.

The same pair combined again minutes later. Boyle's cleverly taken free kick got the vital touch from Grant to divert it past Smith.

Charleville never gave up and O'Callaghan went close with a couple of efforts but the winners had the final say. Keegan Park was taken down in the box and Grant was handed the task of completing his hat trick from the spot which he did in style.

Carew Park: David Quinn; Jamie Enright; Jon Somers; Mark Slattery; Adam Frahill; Darragh Rainsford; Barry Dillon; Pat Boyle; Jamie O'Sullivan; Jonathan Grant; Alex Purcell. Subs: Keegan Park; Jamie Stewart; Jamie Kelly; Reece Healy

Charleville: Jesse Smith; William Dillon; Ciaran Carey; Jeremy Bridgeman; Darren Butler; Kevin Copps; Kieran O'Donoghue; Mark Kavanagh; Shane Dillon; Pat O'Callaghan; Gary Ward. Subs: Aaron O'Connor; Jason O'Hara; Gavin Mullins