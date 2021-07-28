'From foundations to furniture' - Tadhg O'Connor has it all

Tadhg O’Connor Ltd is one of Munster’s leading Builders Providers and Home Improvement stores and has been at the heart of business in West Limerick for nearly forty years. In 1978, Tadhg O’Connor Senior, then a teacher, spotted a niche in Rathkeale for a Builders Providers store. He decided to take on the challenge and the rest, as they say, is history. Dedication and hard work led to two further outlets: the Newcastle West store and a 30,000 sq ft state-of-the-art Furniture Store and Euronics Electrical store in Rathkeale.

With a state of the art Bathroom Showroom and Plumbing Counter in both hardware shops, as well as garden centres, our stores are fully stocked with everything you could possibly need for your home renovation or improvements.



Tadhg senior’s sons proudly followed in their father’s footsteps and today between them manage the three thriving stores.



Working for the community is very much part of O’Connor’s approach to business. In addition to providing employment for 55 people in the region across the three stores, the company has always been a supporter of charitable, social and sporting organisations locally and will remain so. As a proud member of Ireland’s largest DIY buying group, Topline, we are able to offer competitive prices and products to the local community and beyond. Our knowledgeable team are second to none and we always go above and beyond to give our customers a friendly, reliable service.



The O’Connor’s mantra is “From Foundations to Furnishings” and, as the slogan suggests, Tadhg O’Connor Ltd cater for everyone’s needs - from professional builders and tradesmen to the home DIY enthusiast, from interior designers to homemakers and gardeners. The store carries a stunning range of goods that will “meet your needs from the day you put down chalk to mark out your foundations to the day you move in and need a pillow under your head.”