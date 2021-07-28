Canon Hayes Recreation Centre now offering special rates for groups

The Canon Hayes Recreation Centre in Tipperary Town was established in 1987 to offer the people of Tipperary Town and surrounding areas the latest in health & recreation services. It boasts a vast range of state-of the-art health and recreation facilities including a Gym, Full sized FIFA Approved 3G all Astro turf pitch, Multi-Purpose Main Hall, Fitness classes, Personaltraining, Strength & Conditioning, Racquet and Squash Ball Courts, Flood lit Tennis courts, Running track, Fitness suite and a Multi-Purpose lounge area.
We offer special rates to students, over 55s,special disability and disadvantaged groups.
We have an open door policy thus enabling people from all walks of life to use our facilities.
We are a non-profit organization run by a voluntary Board of Management.
See www.canonhayes recreationcentre.com for more details.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.