Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

'We know our customers value fresh food' - Silver Room Restaurant

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Silver Room Restaurant was founded by two life long friends Maciej and Wojtek in February 2017. Maciej and Wojtek have known each other for over two decades. (Click here for more)

Both started their hospitality careers in Poland, before moving to Ireland and graduating from Hospitality and Culinary College in 2000.

Prior to opening The Silver Room Restaurant both Maciej and Wojtek perfected their skills managing The Woodlands House Hotel with a combined 20 years experience. The Silver Room Restaurant has expanded into a family run business.

They have a deep lying passion for the hospitality industry and strive to continue to satisfy customers. At the Silver Room Restaurant they know that their customers value fresh food. They know that buying local produce that will be bursting with flavour striving to make the best recipes. 

The Silver Room Restaurant was awarded by Restaurant Association of Ireland in 2018 as a BEST NEWCOMER Restaurant in Munster, Limerick.

In 2019 The Silver Room Restaurant was shortlisted finalist in few categories in "YESCHEF Magazine Awards". 

For more:

Email: contact@silverroom.ie

Instagram: thesilverroom_ncw

Facebook: @silverroomrestaurant

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie