'We know our customers value fresh food' - Silver Room Restaurant

The Silver Room Restaurant was founded by two life long friends Maciej and Wojtek in February 2017. Maciej and Wojtek have known each other for over two decades. (Click here for more)

Both started their hospitality careers in Poland, before moving to Ireland and graduating from Hospitality and Culinary College in 2000.

Prior to opening The Silver Room Restaurant both Maciej and Wojtek perfected their skills managing The Woodlands House Hotel with a combined 20 years experience. The Silver Room Restaurant has expanded into a family run business.

They have a deep lying passion for the hospitality industry and strive to continue to satisfy customers. At the Silver Room Restaurant they know that their customers value fresh food. They know that buying local produce that will be bursting with flavour striving to make the best recipes.

The Silver Room Restaurant was awarded by Restaurant Association of Ireland in 2018 as a BEST NEWCOMER Restaurant in Munster, Limerick.

In 2019 The Silver Room Restaurant was shortlisted finalist in few categories in "YESCHEF Magazine Awards".

For more:

Email: contact@silverroom.ie

Instagram: thesilverroom_ncw

Facebook: @silverroomrestaurant