SLIDESHOW: Desmond League could come down to three way tie

Broadford United maintained their late charge for the Premier Division League title by following up the 2-1 victory at home to Rathkeale with a 2-1 victory at home to Abbeyfeale United on Sunday.

The victory puts Broadford in with a chance of a three-way play-off for the title between themselves, Rathkeale and Abbeyfeale but for that to happen they need to win their last two games next weekend and for Abbeyfeale to beat Rathkeale on Friday night.

The title will go to Rathkeale if they don’t lose to Abbeyfeale and then win their last game, away to Granagh United on Sunday morning at 10am

Just like Broadford last Sunday, Abbeyfeale know it’s do or die when they travel to Rathkeale on Friday night for the 7.15 kick-off.

In that knowledge, manager John Kelliher and his assistant, Tony Stout, can expect a strong reaction from their players to last Sunday’s disappointment. However, the same applies to Rathkeale who know that if they put an end to their 3-match losing streak, they could be crowned Champions on Sunday morning.

Broadford United: Patrick Stack, Dylan Kelly, Seamus Brosnan, John Paul King, Joe McAuliffe, Sean Brosnan, Willie O’Brien, Micheal Brosnan, Darren Murphy, Timmy Larkin, Jamie Keane. Subs; Kieran O’Flynn for Seamus Brosnan, inj (24 mins), CJ Fitzpatrick for Fitzpatrick for Keane (78 mins), Gary Egan, Alan Fitzpatrick, Jack Pierce, Darragh Ryan, Ross Egan, Gearoid Greaney.

Abbeyfeale United: Billy Quirke, Thomas Sexton, Gavin Dillon, Cormac Roche, Shane Mulvihill, Kevin Murphy, Fiachra Cotter, Joe Kelliher, Paudie Smith, Ray Lynch, Thomas Smith. Subs: Chris Smith for Mulvihill (h-t), Jamie O’Connor and Pakie O’Connor for Lynch and Kelliher (62 mins), Mike Kelliher for T. Smith (74 mins), Maurice O’Connor, Liam Collins, Shane O’Connell.

Referee: Eugene Nunan.



ST. ITA’S ARE PROMOTED

St. Ita’s are promoted to Division 1 after finishing off their campaign with two victories at the weekend. On Friday, they won 3-0 away to Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves with goals from Martin Mullane (penalty), Neil Casey and Neil McEnery. Victory at home to promotion rivals, Glantine, on Sunday was required to ensure runners-up spot and St. Ita’s pulled it off when goals from Niall McEnery and Darren Fitzgibbon set up a 2-0 win.

Pallaskenry also marked their final weekend of Division 2 action this season with maximum points. On Friday, two goals from Alan O’Donnell, one of them from the penalty spot, and a Conor Staff strike put Pallaskenry 3-0 ahead at home to Creeves Celtic before the Champions pulled a goal back in the 85th minute.

Pallaskenry received a walkover from Killeaney/Bally Rovers Reserves on Sunday.



Premier Division League Cup

Newcastle West Town are through to the Premier Division League Cup Final after coming from behind to win 3-2 away to Rathkeale, who were suffering defeat for the third game in a row. Paul Downes opened the scoring for Newcastle West but Rathkeale responded with goals from Mark O’Sullivan and Keith Harnett to lead 2-1 at half-time. Seoirse Joyce equalised and Downes scored the winner for the visitors.



Premier Division

Ballingarry recorded the biggest win of the weekend with an 8-0 victory away to Kildimo United. Dean Clancy, Kevin Forde and Michael Southgate bagged a brace each, while Aaron O’Connor and an own goal provided the other two goals.

ADARE TIPPED FOR DIVISION 1 LEAGUE CUP

Action resumes in Mick Hanley Park on Saturday night at 7.0 with the staging of the Division 1 League Cup Final between Adare United and Breska Rovers.

Managed by Dermot Costello, Adare have had an excellent season, winning promotion to the top flight and beaten to the title by AK United by just one point in doing so. Chris Carey is their top scorer, followed by Evan Fitzgerald and striker Jack English. Fitzgerald plays on the left side of midfield, flanking key central midfielders Rob Costello and Ryan O’Shea.

Another key player for Adare in their successful season has been goalkeeper Stephen O’Kelly, signed from Ballingarry B last summer.

Breska are managed by Adrian Costello, who is in his third season at the helm. The skipper is Mark Phayer and he will have a big role to play in the centre of midfield alongside Kevin Foster. Striker TJ O’Connor will be missing for the Final, putting extra responsibility on top scorer, Josh Fitzgerald.

Adare finished sixteen points ahead of Breska in the league table but there was little between them in the head-to-head meetings. Adare won 2-1 at home and it was 1-1 in the reverse fixture.

Breska’s last trophy was the Richard Hogan Cup in 2015. Adare have to go back to 2010 for their last piece of silverware, the Division 1 League title. Both sides will be hungry for success but I feel that Adare may just shade it, allowing Greg Lohan to get his hands on the trophy.

Forecast: Adare United.

LIVE ON FACEBOOK

The Division 1 League Cup Final between Adare United and Breska Rovers will be streamed live on Facebook by Full-time Productions, who are going to provide highlights of Limerick Desmond League matches on a regular basis next season, as well as live streaming on selected occasions.

WEEKLY AWARD FOR DOWNES

The Weekly Award this week goes to Paul Downes, whose two goals helped Newcastle West Town defeat Rathkeale 3-2 in the Premier Division League Cup semi-final. Downes will go into a draw with the other Weekly winners for a €100 voucher from Adrenalin Sport of Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West at the end of the season.

TWITTER

The League has a Twitter account, which will deliver live updates on featured matches as well as results and other news. The account is Limerick desmond lge @ LgDesmond so follow the League on Twitter for the latest news. The League now has 415 followers.

