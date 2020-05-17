Limerick based apartment has price reserve reduced ahead of auction

The reserve on a Limerick based apartment property has been reduced to €92,000. 407 The Windmill, Dock Road, Limerick now has a reduced reserve price of €92,000 ahead of the 'Youbid Online Auction' on May 21 2020

The property, a two bed apartment, situated on the fourth floor is presented in good decorative condition. The building is a secure complex with lift access, while all white goods and furniture are included in the sale. The property is being sold with the benefit of vacant possession. This apartment has strong rental potential.

For more contact Brigid Downes of O’CONNOR MURPHY Property Specialists, Hibernian House, Limerick Tel: 061 279300