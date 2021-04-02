SLIDESHOW: Sun beats down on Limerick for 'different but doable' Team Limerick Clean-Up

THE sun beat down on Limerick this Good Friday as TLC 6 took place with thousands of participants across the city and county tiding around their homes and gardens - in compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

Despite being unable to engage in the usual community-wide meetups and tea and coffee gatherings, the event was officially launched at King John’s Castle by singer-songwriter Emma Langford, who performed Limerick, You’re A Lady at the iconic venue.

Emma Langford live from King John’s Castle to launch #TLC6 https://t.co/JEsnZAjkiu — Team Limerick Clean-Up (@TLC_Limerick) April 2, 2021

A special message to volunteers to stringently observe health & safety guidelines, in line with Government and HSE directives, was met efficiently by participants across the county, many of whom were participating in TLC for the sixth time.

Commenting on Team Limerick Clean-Up 6, ambassador Paul O’Connell said: “I’ve been seeing the photos and videos coming in from around the county all day and it’s great that, over a year since Covid-19 entered our lives, communities can still come together by staying apart. I already can’t wait for next year’s event when we can safely return to the streets and make TLC what it’s all about.”

JP McManus, a sponsor of TLC6, had a special message for participants this year: “It truly means the world to the TLC Committee and I that so many people embraced this year’s ‘different but doable’ message. I know it hasn’t been easy for so many people this past while, but I’m really proud to see how well our communities have handled themselves during this pandemic. You are all truly a credit to yourselves, your families and your communities.”

This year’s initiative was led by Limerick All-Ireland Champion and All-Star hurler Cian Lynch, who recorded a special message for participants to kick-start the campaign. Limerick responded in true fashion and followed the hurler’s lead by committing to taking part under more stringent guidelines.

Team Limerick Clean-Up is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, official partners include Mr Binman, the Limerick Leader and other local media.