SLIDESHOW: Limerick students fundraise for local charity by completing virtual mini marathon

Ahead of the Cook Medical Limerick Women's Mini Marathon, which takes place virtually this weekend, Students at Crescent Comprehensive took part by completing their own fundraising event.

Around 150 Transition Year students continued the 15-year tradition of raising money for St Gabriel’s Centre, which provides support to children with multiple physical disabilities.

Running in socially distant pods, six minutes apart, the students completed five laps of the one kilometre course

Well Done to our T.Ys who organised,ran and cheered on our Mini Marathon participants today#schoolspirit — Crescent College Comprehensive SJ (@SjCrescent) September 23, 2020

“We've been doing the mini marathon for 15 years. This year instead of saying we couldn't do it, we said we would find a way so we could do it within the restrictions," explained Grainne Delaney school chaplain and TY co-ordinator.

Around 2,500 people have registered to take part in this year's Limerick Women's Mini Marathon with all proceedings going to 12 nominated charities.

See Limerickminimarathon.com/

__________________________

*Pictures Keith Wiseman