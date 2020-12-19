SLIDESHOW: Limerick Georgian Quarter kicks off festive season with Christmas Fair

FESTIVE spirit was in high supply as a Christmas fair took place in Limerick's Georgian Quarter.

Barrington Street was alive with seasonal tunes, as the artisan event, organised by One Pery Square took over the street on Friday evening.

It's the first time the hotel has run such a market in a decade, and it attracted local food producers, drinks makers and butchers.

Patricia Roberts, proprietor of One Pery Square said: "We've had a very good reaction. The crowd has been great. People have been coming in slowly. They are obeying all the guidelines and supporting the traders. I think people are enjoying the mix of products. We have everything from mince pies to arts, craft and great cookery books for sale here. We just felt like we do have a nice mix."

One of the people who had a stall was well-known local chef Dan Mullane, formerly of the Mustard Seed in Ballingarry.

"I've retired now. My pet hobby is collecting very good cook books. A lot of friends of mine donate their cook books to me. Certain chefs send them to be reviewed by me. I sell them off then to fundraise them for Medecins Sans Frontieres," he explained.

Jack Cunneen of Treaty City Brewery was offering a mulled red ale drink, with all the money going to Pieta.

"There is port and all the usual mulling spices like. People wouldn't think of mulled ale and beer, but I'm telling you, it' nice stuff," he smiled.