SLIDESHOW: Pictorial review of Limerick hurling career of retiring Shane Dowling

INJURY has forced Shane Dowling to prematurely call time on his Limerick inter-county hurling career.

In a heartfelt statement the hugely popular 2018 All-Ireland SHC winner confirmed that persistent knee trouble forced him into inter-county retirement at the age of 27.

Throughout the day tributes have been paid a departing Limerick hurling hero - read here

The 2014 All-Star departs as Limerick's leading championship scorer of all time with 13-185 scored in 32 games. Among his medals, an All-Ireland SHC, two Munster SHC, and an Allianz League.

His senior championship career started on May 27 2012 against Tipperary in Thurles and his final game in a Limerick jersey was July 27 2019 in the All-Ireland SHC semi final loss to Kilkenny in Croke Park.