SLIDESHOW: How Limerick people are passing the time #stayingathome

Here at the Limerick Leader we have set up a gallery for you the public to share pictures of how you are spending your time staying at home.

There is plenty of baking going on, as you'll see from the lovely breads and scones, there is art, cooking, cycling and more. Cllr Elisa O'Donovan shared her efforts to get her parents set up on facetime so she could have a chat with them and wish her dad a happy birthday, while respecting social distancing.

Share your ideas on how to pass the time. Get in touch on www.facebook.com/limerickleader, @limerick_leader on Twitter, our Instagram account @limerickleader or via WhatsApp 086-0266470 and share your ideas about what to do now you are staying home.

We will keep updating as we get more, so share your pics and stay safe!