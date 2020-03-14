SLIDESHOW: County Limerick village feels glamour of the red carpet with OsKars extravaganza

IT was a night to remember for the 750 people who travelled to the Charleville Park Hotel for Askeaton’s Night at the OsKars.

And as the buses rolled in, and the red carpet was rolled out, the friendships made over the weeks of OsKar fever were celebrated and cemented.

In addition, it raised a whopping €35,000 for Askeaton AFC and has put a severe dent into the borrowings the club made in order to fund its ambitious expansion programme and install an astro-pitch.

But, says Sherley Birdthistle who was involved in the organising committee, the real winner was the community. Starting last November, the OsKars sparked a big wave of excitement across the whole community with hundreds of people getting actively involved. On the filming weekends, some 200 people were involved with an estimated 150 coming on as extras. “It has been a really strong, community building event,” said Sherley.

That sense of community was also there on Saturday night. “It was fantastic. It was the best night ever,” Sherley enthused. “There was such good community spirit and bonding.”

The judges for the evening were former Ireland soccer manager Eoin Hand, Tara Broderick, Charlotte Reidy and Lee Reid and they found plenty to praise.

“The standard was high and they were very impressed,” Sherley said.

Sister Act won the People’s Award and the Best Comedy moment went to the Young Offenders.

Craig Parker brought home the Best Actor gong for his part in Forrest Gump while Melanie McCarthy won Best Actress for the Derry Girls.

Best Support Actress went to Anita Fitzgerald in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest while Best Supporting Actor was Packie O’Donoghue in Waking Ned.

Waking Ned also won Highest Grossing Movie, Best Location and Best Blooper while The Field took the award for Best Dramatic Moment.

A DVD featuring all seven mini-films has been compiled and will go on sale shortly, a guarantee that the good memories created during the OsKars will live on.