SLIDESHOW: Record numbers at Limerick Games Fleadh in LIT

THE Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) has won four categories at the Irish Games Fleadh 2020.

The number of competitors taking part this year was at a record high, with a total of 27 entries from nine colleges vying for one of the coveted titles or hoping to come out victorious in the Robocode series.

Hundreds of software developers and game enthusiasts attended the daylong event that showcased the best of the third level game development community.

Games Fleadh also allowed second and third level students explore possible careers in an industry worth €148.8 billion, and learn more about the social conscience of the gaming world.

Teams from LIT won the titles of best in game mechanics, best multiplayer game, best in use of physics algorithms; and best video game trailer.

Congratulating all competitors and winners, President of LIT Dr Vincent Cunnane said: “Games Fleadh continues to lead the way in recognising the brightest and best among the country's student game developers, while also bringing together the collective knowledge of some of the leading names in the gaming industry. Now in its 17th year, I am pleased that Games Fleadh, here at LIT, Thurles Campus, continues to go from strength to strength.”

Games Fleadh 2019 organiser and game design and development degree lecturer at LIT Dr Liam Noonan paid tribute to the international companies that continue to support the event year on year. “Without sponsors such as Microsoft and the support of companies such as Havok and EA, Ireland’s Games Fleadh would not be the success that it is every year. I would also like to acknowledge the support of Irish charity Trocaire this year, who’s representatives discussed with students the powerful impact games can make in the areas of climate justice, human rights and sustainable development goals.”

Dr Janice O’Connell Head of Department of Information Technology at LIT paid tribute to the organisers.

“I am very proud of their passion, enthusiasm and determination to drive and organise this year’s Games Fleadh,” she said.