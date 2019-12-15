SLIDESHOW: Opening of Charlotte Wall exhibition in county Limerick theatre

“TO test the water” means to try something out before fully committing to an idea.

Limerick artist Charlotte Wall offers a literal manifestation of the phase, with her exhibit Testing The Waters, which is on display at the Friars Gate Theatre in Kilmallock.

The exhibit, which is open from 10am to 5pm during the month of December, is a showcase for a new talent on the Limerick art circuit.

A New Media and English graduate from the University of Limerick she always had a passion for art, but let it slip and didn’t practice it for six years.

“In September I started a full time Animal Care course, so naturally I decided it was the perfect time to pile on the pressure and have an exhibition as well,” she joked.

Discussing her process, she explained: “I grid the photo I am working from and the canvas I am using, followed by a basic outline, then add the details.” All sounds simple, but not quite.

“When it comes to putting paint to canvas, I usually start with the eyes (if I am painting an animal or person). Eyes really are the window to the soul, and by having them done first and done well, you can get a real sense of how the final picture will feel. They are an anchor point to expand from.”

“I don’t currently have a designated studio space in the house, so my poor husband lives in an environment of artistic chaos, with half-finished artwork all over the house,” she remarked.

“There is no concrete theme connecting the pieces other than they were painted by me,” she said, adding there is a combination of mostly acrylics, an oil painting, pastel, and graphite.