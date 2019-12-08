SLIDESHOW: Decades of dedication and devotion from Limerick teachers honoured

A SPECIAL event honouring the service of recently retired Limerick teachers took place last week, celebrating the “new chapter” they are about to embark on.

Twelve teachers received recognition at the event for members of the Limerick city Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) which was held in the Greenhills Hotel on Friday, November 29.

The special guest on the night was INTO president, Feargal Brougham, who paid tribute to the teachers who had all dedicated themselves to making a difference to the lives of children during the course of their career.

“As these extraordinary members look forward to a new chapter in their lives, they can look back with pride at a lifetime of service – seeing the fruits of their labour in the lives of all those students they have taught across Limerick.”

The following teachers were in attendance and honoured on the night in recognition of their service to education in Limerick City:

Margaret Bernard, who began her teaching career in St Paul’s NS Dooradoyle in 1983. During her time in St Paul’s Margaret had thousands of pupils in her care, and served as a staff representative, branch committee Chairperson, District committee treasurer, and was on the Equality Committee and represented District XIII with distinction as a CEC rep for a number of years.

Fellow St Paul’s retiree Geraldine Stackpoole was also honoured on the night. Geraldine began her teaching career in 1982 in St Mary’s Girls’ Primary School here in Limerick and remained there for three years before teaching in Scoil Chriost Rí in Cloughleigh for ten years from 1985 to 1995. Geraldine then came to St. Paul’s where she was well known for her meticulous and disciplined approach to her work.

Tom O’Dwyer of Le Chéile NS retired after forty-six years of service this year, having worked in four different schools. In 2015 Galvone N.S and Southilll J.S amalgamated and Tom was appointed Deputy Principal of a brand new school, Le Chéile.

Also recognised was Orla McCoy, who in 1989 opened the doors to Limerick’s first multi-denominational school - Limerick School Project. Thirty years of growth under Orla’s watchful care, both as deputy principal and more recently as principal, established a solid foundation for learning in all its guises.

Denis O’Connor, Milford Grange NS retired from teaching on September 1 this year, after commencing his teaching career on the exact same date 39 years previously. In those 39 years, Denis also taught in Saudi Arabia and London before he was Assistant Principal in Milford NS and devoted himself to coaching of football and hurling skills to the pupils for 25 years.

Finally, Nola Murray from Our Lady Queen of Peace began her teaching career in 1979, and was instrumental in the progress of special education in the school. She completed a special education diploma and became the special needs co-ordinator in the school, and was honoured for her nurturing manner.