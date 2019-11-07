SLIDESHOW: 'I'd like to thank the (GAA) Academy' - Limerick GAA club lives the Hollywood dream

LIMERICK GAA stars Tom Morrissey and Niamh Mulcahy are used to receiving accolades but they were giving them out at Ahane GAA’s OsKars.

They were two of the four judges along with Emma Foote, of the UCH, and the Leader’s own sports editor Donn O’Sullivan at the glittering event in the South Court Hotel. There was no need for seat fillers like in the Oscars as the event room on Saturday night was packed to capacity.

After attendees walked down the red carpet it was time to sit back and enjoy the seven movies shot by a cast of locals numbering over 70. They spent weeks rehearsing, fundraising and filming to create their versions of The Snapper, Misery, Bridesmaids, The Field, Love Hate, Sister Act and The Full Monty. Famous scenes were recreated in the professionally shot 10 minute vignettes.



Special Ahane GAA underwear with strategically placed bananas in The Full Monty had the audience in fits of laughter. Tom and Dan Morrissey might be known for their physiques but their brother Paddy showed them both up.

Tara Cannon, of the Limerick Leader’s advertising department, was nominated for best actress for her role in The Snapper.

“It brought members of the community together who otherwise would never have crossed paths. Plenty of friendships were formed all while raising funds for the club,” said Tara. She was joined in The Snapper by former garda, Pat Coakley who played Dessie Curley. Local councillors – Sean Hartigan and Michael Murphy both gave excellent performances in Love Hate and Misery respectively.

“I had a little part. The night was a huge success. It is a clever concept,” said Cllr Murphy. The vice chairman of Ahane GAA Club said it brought people together.

“I’d say a lot of new friendships have been made after people got to know each other better,” said Cllr Murphy, who added that Ahane camogie and GAA clubs made presentations to Niamh Mulcahy on her All-Star award.

All the money raised will be used to put a 4G surface in Ahane GAA’s ball wall facility which means it will it available 24/7 365 days a year. Donal Morrissey, chair of the organising committee, said the night couldn’t have gone any better.

“We had a super crowd. Sometimes you sell tickets and you wonder will people turn up but the place was packed. We had all of 600 and more,” said Mr Morrissey, who hopes to hit the €40,000 mark to install the 4G surface. “We will have it completed in the spring time,” he said.

Among the plethora of fundraisers out there Mr Morrissey said there is something special about the OsKaRs.

“We had a fabulous cast of over 70 from the local community. The brilliant thing about the fundraiser is it is not just for people involved in GAA. It is for people in the community who have a gift for drama and music and that is what it makes it such a success – the involvement of all the community,” said Mr Morrissey.

He thanked the cast, judges, sponsors, the hard-working committee of Carol Condon, Mary Ryan, Colm Barry, Ann Ryan Carey, Mairead Hussey, Emer Kenny, Linda O’Mahony, and Kevin Rowe event management for putting on a spectacular night. And who knows, thanks to Ahane GAA’s OsKaRs young boys and girls could be strutting their stuff on the biggest stage of all – Croke Park – in years to come.

Best movie: The Snapper. Biggest grossing movie: The Full Monty. Best actor: Tommy Clifford (Love Hate). Best supporting actor: Conor Quirke (The Field). Best actress: Clare McInerney (Misery). Best supporting actress: Kate Conlon (Bridesmaids). Best location: Newport Convent for Sister Act. Most dramatic scene: Misery. Best final scene: Love Hate. Best producer: Mike Tierney. Best lookalike: Shane O’Brien (Bird in The Field).