SLIDESHOW: Pink and proud on the '3 for 3' breast cancer awareness walk

Now in its second year the “3 for 3” Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in aid of the local Symptomatic Breast Cancer Unit, UHL, was a great success last Sunday October 6.

A large crowd undertook the scenic 3km walk from Bedford Row which incorporated the three bridges of Limerick.

3 for 3 were delighted to have secured Pinergy as the anchor sponsor for this event , as well as Scanlons Pharmacy and Hook & Ladder.



Caroline Moloney, breast cancer survivor said, "We would like to thank all our sponsors who have come on board to make this event possible again this year.”