SLIDESHOW: Where's Wally? Limerick village pulls out all the stops to promote fundraiser

THEY certainly know how to do things with flair in Athea. And they don’t sit still.

Just weeks after stamping their mark on the nation with a new postage stamp depicting the century-old Athea Carnegie Library, a group of enthusiastic fundraisers has declared: Athea Runs and Walks Faster in Stripes!

Now, in their determination to get that message out to the wider public, the group has painted a house, a van and themselves. “We are also appealing to local businesses and homeowners to decorate their own areas in the red and white!,” says Damien Aherne, one of the driving forces behind the initiative.

And it’s all in aid of the Ronald McDonald House in Dublin which badly needs funds to build a new facility. Ronald McDonald House, as so many families in Limerick know through experience, provides accommodation and a caring and supportive environment for families whose children are seriously ill and in hospital or undergoing medical treatment in Dublin.

As one local family, the Kielys, explained, the Ronald McDonald House “allowed our family a space to recharge our batteries and focus on what is important, being by our child’s bedside”.

The call-out for support has been heard loud and clear throughout Athea and further afield and backing is flooding in for their Athea Runs Faster in Stripes Weekend. On Friday, October 4 a giant coffee morning will take place from 9.30am in Colbert Hall and then on Sunday, October 6, the 5Km Fun Run and Walk gets underway.

“We are encouraging everyone participating in the run/walk to dress in stripes,” Damien Aherne, one of the event organisers said. “Judges will be on the lookout for the best striped woman, man or child! There will also be a treasure hunt around the 5K route for children featuring Athea’s famous Giant and an appearance from our local Ducks!”

To help people along the way, CH Fitness are offering get-fit classes at the Creamery in Athea on each Saturday morning at 10am with donations going to Ronald McDonald House. O’Riordan’s Pharmacy are selling lines at €2 each, with two tickets to see Little Mix in Dublin as the big prize and Urban Angels in Glin are also selling lines to win a bumper hamper full of hair beauty products. A number of businesses have also donated paint, food supplies, signage etc which will allow costs to be kept to a minimum.

Online donations can be made on idonate.ie by searching for ‘Athea Runs Faster in Stripes’, Athea Credit Union are also accepting donations by donating to account number 3094. Sponsorship cards will be available in local shops and buckets will be available during all events. The invitation is: Join in the fun.