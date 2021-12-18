PICTURE SPECIAL: Limerick GAA honour Sean Wall as part of their 1921 centenary events

Limerick GAA this week paid tribute to Sean Wall, as the final event in their 1921 centenary programme.

Sean Wall was a former Chairman of Limerick City and County Council but he was on the run from British authorities throughout his tenure.

He led the East Limerick Brigade and one of the first Flying Columns during the War of Independence before being shot dead while on active duty by the RIC in May 1921.

This Wednesday, Limerick GAA honoured Sean Wall with wreath laying ceremony at the Sean Wall monument, which was erected in 1952, in his native Bruff.

“This is a gesture which we are making on behalf of the people of Limerick for all of those who died but in particular one of our own county men,” said Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.

"Limerick GAA over the last 12 months set out to honour the memories of a number of Limerick men who paid the ultimate price with their lives 100 years ago and I want to thank and compliment Paul Foley and the County Secretary Mike O'Riordan for their efforts in this regards with respectful and dignified events being staged both on line and throughout the county," said Cregan.

At the wreath laying ceremony, the Limerick GAA chairman was joined by Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan, Limerick County Board Secretary Mike O'Riordan, Treasurer Liam Bourke and Central Council Delegate Paul Foley.

"As part of our year of our celebrations a number of events were held over the past twelve months. Our first event was held remotely, broadcast from the LEDP Campus in Roxborough with Mark Foley as host. Excellent contributions from Gearoid Ó Tuaigh, Sharon Slater and Tom Toomey. Many thanks to all involved," said Mike O'Riordan.

He continued: "A wreath was laid in conjunction with Rathkeale GAA at the grave of Sean Finn at the church grounds in Rathkeale. A now a wreath was laid at the monument to Sean Wall in Bruff. Many thanks to Paul Foley who managed the events over the course of the year".